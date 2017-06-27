United States: Social Links: Instagram's New Tool To Denote Paid Posts; The World's 1st Autonomous-Vehicle Public Transportation System For The Masses; The "COVFEFE Act" Would Seek To Ensure Trump's Tweets Are Preserved
Instagram is now allowing a limited number of users to identify branded content with a "paid
partnership" subhead instead of using hashtags like #ad
and #sponsored to identify sponsored posts. The platform says it
plans to police paid sponsors'
disclosure obligations eventually, but—for
now—educating and gathering feedback from Instagram's
community and launch partners is all Instagram hopes to achieve
with the branded content tool.
On free speech grounds, a German parliamentary body struck down a draft German law that would have
imposed up to 50 million euros in fines on social media companies
that failed to remove or block racist and fake news posts
within 24 hours or seven days, depending on whether the
content's racist or false nature is unambiguous.
To ensure President Trump's tweets from the official @POTUS
account and his personal account are preserved for future
reference, Rep. Mike Quigley has introduced the COVFEFE
Act, which would amend the President Records Act to include
social media posts—a change that would ensure the
President's deleted tweets are documented for archival purposes
and would make deleting tweets a violation of the Presidential
Records Act subject to disciplinary action.
Examining one of the many ways Internet of Things devices pose
security risks, Ars Technica describes a security
consultant's demonstration of how, using terrestrial radio
signals, hackers can control a slew of Smart TVs,
spying on the TVs' owners using the TVs' cameras and
microphones and attacking other devices in the TVs' owners'
home networks.
Marketing Land and Business Insider published pieces
describing how to use Snapchat's new self-serve ad-buying tool,
Ad Manager, the messaging app's attempt to make advertising on
Snapchat simpler and more accessible to small businesses.
Inc.Magazine provides a clear explanation of
how the blockchain works, which industries
it's likely to change and what's standing in the way of the
blockchain's widespread adoption.
There's a new dating app for singles with little
patience for protracted email exchanges.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).