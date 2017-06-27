A memorandum obtained by ProPublica, if
authentic, sets forth substantially revised guidance for civil
rights investigations conducted by the U.S. Department of
Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The memorandum,
addressed to Regional Directors from Candice Jackson, OCR Acting
Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, explains that, going forward,
"there is no longer a 'one size fits all' approach to
investigation of any category of complaints."
The outlined changes have the potential to reduce the duration
and scope of OCR's investigations, as well as increase regional
control over them. Jackson instructed that OCR will undertake a
systemic or class-action review only where individual complaints
raise systemic issues or the investigative team determines a
systemic approach is warranted. Each investigative team is
responsible for determining on a case-by-case basis the type and
scope of evidence necessary to investigate and resolve individual
complaints. As a result, OCR will no longer require investigators
to obtain three years of past complaint data or files to assess a
recipient's compliance. Instead, investigators should determine
what comparative data are necessary to investigate a particular
complaint.
The memorandum also emphasizes OCR's goal of
"swiftly" addressing compliance issues raised by
individual complaint allegations and notes that "[t]hese
instructions in particular are designed to empower our
investigative staff to clear case backlogs and resolve complaints
within a reasonable time-frame, thus providing effective resolution
and justice to complainants and recipients."
The memorandum further states that OCR seeks to reach
"reasonable resolution agreements with defined, enforceable
obligations . . . directly responsive to addressing the concerns
raised in the individual complaint being resolved." It also
states that OCR seeks to "encourage voluntary settlements
whenever possible."
The guidance is effective immediately and applies to complaints
currently being investigated, as well as newly filed
complaints.
Implications for Colleges and Universities
The new guidance could have the effect of shifting the focus of
many current and future OCR investigations from systemic reviews of
a school's compliance to the evaluation of specific incidents.
The guidance raises a host of practical considerations. Schools
that receive a new complaint should consider focusing their efforts
on resolving the specific concern that gave rise to the complaint.
Schools with pending OCR investigations should reassess the status
of their cases: OCR's new posture may create opportunities to
narrow requests for information, pursue voluntary settlements, and
negotiate more tailored resolution agreements. Given the
instruction to "clear case backlogs," it may not even be
necessary to initiate discussions with OCR on these issues.
However, this development should not be interpreted as a signal
that colleges and universities can lessen their commitment to
maintaining up-to-date policies and procedures and vigorously
pursuing civil rights cases. Maintaining best practices in this
area is important for its own sake, and students and other
stakeholders will likely remain highly engaged. OCR retains the
authority to investigate pattern and practice violations, private
lawsuits may increase, media attention will continue, and other
actors may step into the space vacated by OCR. Even if OCR retools
its approach to enforcement, civil rights issues on college
campuses—from discrimination on the basis of sex and race to
academic freedom and freedom of speech—will not fade from the
spotlight.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
