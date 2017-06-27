On June 16, 2017, Ogletree Deakins filed an
amicus brief in the class action waiver cases that are
currently before the Supreme Court of the United States:
National Labor Relations Board v. Murphy Oil USA, Inc., Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, and Ernst & Young LLP v. Morris. The
high court had agreed to take up the contentious class action
waiver issue earlier this year to decide whether the National Labor
Relations Board (NLRB) can ban class action waivers in employment
arbitration agreements under the National Labor Relations Act
(NLRA) or whether such waivers are protected under the Federal
Arbitration Act (FAA). Ogletree Deakins prepared the amicus brief
on behalf of the National Association of Home Builders, the
National Federation of Independent Business, the Society for Human
Resource Management, and the Council on Labor Law Equality, which
collectively represent thousands of employers and businesses across
the country.
Background
The controversy stems from the 2012 D.R. Horton
case in which the NLRB decided that employers cannot use class
action waivers in arbitration agreements with employees covered by
the NLRA. The holding in that case conflicted with the Supreme
Court's precedent under the FAA approving class action
waivers—albeit in a non-NLRA context. Most federal courts,
including the Second Circuit, Eighth Circuit, and Fifth Circuit (in an appeal handled by
Ogletree Deakins), disagreed with the Board's reasoning.
Although dozens of courts continued to reject the Board's
rationale as inconsistent with the FAA, three courts of
appeals—the Seventh Circuit in Epic Systems v. Lewis, the
Ninth Circuit in Ernst & Young LLP v. Morris, and
the Sixth Circuit in NLRB v. Alternative Entertainment,
Inc.—went the other direction, creating a circuit
split.
The Brief's Arguments
The appeals involve the interaction of the FAA and the NLRA, and
the parties in large part focus their arguments on the FAA.
Ogletree Deakins' brief, on the other hand, focuses on the
NLRA, demonstrating that statute does not grant employees a
substantive, non-waivable right to invoke class action, collective
action, and joinder procedures in litigating their
employment-related claims.
The brief encourages the Supreme Court to overrule D.R.
Horton on the basis that it incorrectly asserts that the NLRA
grants covered employees a substantive right to invoke class
action, collective action, and joinder procedures. The brief notes
that the Supreme Court "has already held litigants do not
possess a substantive right to specific adjudicatory
procedures" and argues that "[t]he Board has no authority
to grant employees a substantive right to invoke collective
procedures."
The brief also encourages the Court to "hold the NLRA does
not provide a substantive right to invoke collective
procedures" to avoid any possible ambiguity about the
enforceability of individual employment arbitration agreements
outside the coverage of the FAA. Ogletree Deakins argues that the
Court should reach this issue (i.e., whether the NLRA provides such
a right irrespective of the FAA), because not all employees and not
all arbitration agreements are covered by the FAA.
Looking Forward
The employers filed their briefs on June 9, and amicus briefs
supporting the employers were filed on June 16. The cases will
likely be argued before the Supreme Court in the Fall of 2017, with
a decision expected in late 2017 or early 2018.
