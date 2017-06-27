The Armed Service Board of Contract Appeals ("ASBCA"),
in its recent decisions, continues to back away from its previous
definition of expressly unallowable costs. In previous decisions,
the ASBCA only found expressly unallowable costs when the cost was
unallowable in all circumstances under the Federal Acquisition
Regulation ("FAR") § 31.205. In recent decisions,
the ASBCA has applied penalties for expressly unallowable costs if
the cost was unallowable under FAR § 31.205 in the
contractor's specific circumstances. These decisions suggest
that contractors must be even more vigilant against claiming costs
unallowable under FAR § 31.205 in order to avoid increased FAR
penalties under flexibly priced contracts and CAS 405
noncompliances under firm, fixed priced contracts.
In the most recent example, Raytheon Co., ASBCA No. 57742, 2017
WL 1740026 (Apr. 17, 2017), the government claimed that certain
costs, such as employment costs for lobbyists, were unallowable
under FAR § 31.205 and, therefore, expressly unallowable.
Raytheon appealed, asserting that the costs were allowable. Even if
the costs were not allowable, Raytheon claimed that the costs were
not expressly unallowable, and thus not subject to penalty. The
ASBCA agreed with Raytheon regarding private aircraft costs,
consulting costs and development of M&A database costs because
FAR § 31.205 does not identify such costs as unallowable. The
ASBCA, however, found compensation costs for employed lobbyists to
be unallowable and, therefore, expressly unallowable. Thus, what
was largely a win for Raytheon creates concern because of the
ASBCA's rigid interpretation of what are expressly unallowable
costs. Instead of finding expressly unallowable costs only when
costs are unallowable in all circumstances, the ASBCA applied
penalties to costs that were unallowable under FAR § 31.205 in
Raytheon's circumstances.
This strict interpretation of expressly unallowable costs is
consistent with another recent ASBCA decision. In Exelis Inc.,
ASBCA No. 58966, 2017 WL 1355015 (Mar. 29, 2017), the ASBCA
disallowed compensation paid under Exelis' long-term incentive
plan. While compensation is not unallowable in all circumstances,
the ASBCA held that the compensation was expressly unallowable in
this circumstance because the compensation was based upon changes
in the price of corporate securities and unallowable under FAR
§ 31.206-6(i)(1). Thus, the ASBCA allowed penalties to be
applied to this "expressly unallowable cost."
Although the ASBCA has not officially overturned previous
decisions, it seems to have altered its interpretation of
"expressly unallowable costs." This recent ASBCA
interpretation of "expressly unallowable costs" is
troubling for contractors because it expands the circumstances
under which costs may be expressly unallowable, resulting in more
FAR penalties relating to flexibly-priced contracts and CAS 405
noncompliances under firm, fixed priced contracts.
