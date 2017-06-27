Physician Compensation Scrutiny Continues In Recent FCA Settlement

A hospital system in Missouri recently agreed to settle with the
US Department of Justice (DOJ) for $34 million to resolve claims
related to alleged violations of the Stark Law. On May 18, 2017,
DOJ announced a settlement agreement with Mercy Hospital
Springfield (Hospital) and its affiliate, Mercy Clinic Springfield
Communities (Clinic). The Hospital and Clinic are both located in
Springfield, Missouri. The relator's complaint was filed in the
Western District of Missouri's Southern Division on June 30,
2015.
The complaint's allegations center on compensation
arrangements with physicians who provided services in an infusion
center. According to the complaint, until 2009 the infusion center
was operated as part of the Clinic, and the physicians who
practiced at the infusion center shared in its profits under a
collection compensation model. In 2009, ownership of the infusion
center was transferred to Mercy Hospital so that it could
participate in the 340B drug pricing program, substantially
reducing the cost of chemotherapy drugs. The complaint alleges that
the physicians "expressed concern about losing a substantial
portion of the income they had received under the collection
compensation model as a result of the loss of ownership of the
Infusion Center." In response, the Hospital allegedly assured
them that they would be "made whole" for any such losses.
While it doesn't provide precise details, the complaint alleges
that the Hospital addressed the shortfall by establishing a new
work Relative Value Unit (wRVU) for drug administration in the
infusion center, which now operated as part of the Hospital. The
value of this new wRVU was allegedly calculated by "solving
for" the amount of the physician's loss and "working
backwards from a desired level of overall compensation."
Physicians were able to earn the wRVU for the patients they
referred to the infusion center. The complaint alleges that the
drug administration wRVU rate was 500 percent of the comparable
wRVU for in-clinic work. In its announcement of the settlement
agreement, DOJ characterized the compensation arrangement as being
"based in part on a formula that improperly took into account
the value of [the physicians'] referrals of patients to the
infusion center operated by [the Hospital]."
In addition to the monetary settlement payment, the Hospital and
Clinic have entered into a five-year corporate integrity agreement
(CIA) with the Office of Inspector General (OIG). Neither the
settlement nor the CIA constitutes a determination of actual
liability or wrong-doing by the Hospital.
The facts in this case underscore some of the challenges that
providers face when structuring compensation arrangements with
physicians accustomed to operating in a group practice setting
where the Stark Law allows for profit sharing. Depending on the
details, efforts to structure compensation terms to enable
physicians to maintain consistent compensation levels may
inadvertently raise potential compliance concerns. To avoid an
argument that such arrangements violate the Stark Law (on the
theory that the compensation takes into account the volume or value
of the physician's referrals or that the arrangement would not
be commercially reasonable in the absence of referrals),
providers should exercise caution and careful deliberation in
structuring arrangements with employed physicians, consulting with
valuation experts and experienced counsel to avoid potential
issues.
Even where providers are well-intentioned, because the Stark Law
is a strict liability statute, they can face substantial
liabilities from arrangements deemed to be non-compliant. Moreover,
the inherent complexities of physician compensation and the nuances
of the Stark Law's requirements make the prospect of litigation
particularly costly and perilous, risking the potential for treble
damages and penalties under the False Claims Act.
Want a road map for how not to react to a successful job applicant who announces her pregnancy immediately after receiving an offer letter? Look at the reaction of one prospective employer in Florida who recently settled a legal claim on that issue.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).