Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has announced that the Department of Labor
(DOL) will more aggressively enforce laws governing the
administration and enforcement of non-immigrant visa programs. The
DOL will continue to work with the Departments of Justice and
Homeland Security to prioritize and publicize investigations into
violations of visa programs, such as the H-1B, H-2A, H-2B and PERM
(Labor Certification-Green Card processing) programs. The agency
plans to increase its exercise of authority to refer cases of
alleged criminal fraud to its Office of Inspector General
(OIG).
The OIG's efforts thus far have led to convictions of
attorneys, employers, recruiters, and government employees. The DOL
stated it will:
Direct the Department's Wage and
Hour Division (WHD) to use all of its tools in conducting civil
investigations to enforce labor protections provided by the visa
programs.
Direct the Department's
Employment and Training Administration (ETA) to develop proposed
changes to the Labor Condition Application, and for the WHD to
review its investigatory forms, to better identify systematic
violations and potential fraud, and to provide greater transparency
for agency personnel, U.S. workers and the general public.
Direct the WHD, ETA and the Office of
the Solicitor to coordinate the administration and enforcement
activities of the visa programs and to make referrals of criminal
fraud to the OIG.
Establish a working group made up of
senior leadership from the ETA, WHD, and Solicitor's office to
supervise this effort and coordinate enforcement to avoid
duplication of efforts and maximize the efficiency of the
Department's activities regarding the visa programs. The
working group shall invite OIG to send representatives to
participate in its efforts.
Per the announcement, the DOL will emphasize WHD civil
investigations, which can affect such visa categories as H-2As,
H-2Bs, and H-1Bs. The DOL intends for these changes to increase
transparency for agency personnel, and to prevent any negative
impact on U.S. workers and the general public.
Employers should match the DOL's increased enforcement
efforts by vigorously carrying out risk assessments and maintaining
a comprehensive compliance program. Employers are encouraged to
systemically review compliance mechanisms. These assessment plans
should include a review of the employer's public access files
for H-1Bs, ensuring that employers are complying with H-2A and H-2B
requirements such as treating corresponding domestic workers
similarly, and providing adequate housing conditions for
agricultural workers. Further, employers should systematically
review their compliance with DOL PERM processing. Employers can
expect an increase in worksite audits and investigations, making
such proactivity crucial.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
