In today's blog post, Miller Friel attorney Bernie Bell
addresses two remaining questions that corporate clients should ask
prospective insurance recovery law firms. Question three is
centered around fee structure, and whether a law firm is open to
alternatives to standard hourly billing. And lastly, question
four probes whether your case will be staffed with experienced
insurance recovery lawyers, or general litigation associates.
Pulling generalists from a litigation pool may be a common law firm
staffing approach, but it is likely not the best approach for
insurance recovery law. If every member of the insurance
recovery legal team has substantial
experience in insurance recovery law, greater
efficiencies and better
results can be realized. This experience, in major
litigation, also translates into greater efficiency in managing
litigation support vendors.
Please watch the video to learn more.
We have included today's transcript below:
Selecting an Insurance Recovery Law Firm (Part 2)
The third question is whether your law firm is open to
alternatives to the standard hourly billing arrangement.
Alternative fees are often discussed, not as often entered into,
but they can, in the right circumstance, more closely align the
client's interest in getting their claim paid fully.
In the insurance recovery area, one of the ways in which this
becomes particularly important is, for clients that have suffered
an insured loss, and they exist in a seasonal environment. And so
this can be true, to take an example, in areas that are prone to,
in coastal areas that are prone to hurricane, and they're in
the hospitality business, or the golf course business, or something
that's seasonal in nature. The hurricane season is generally in
the fall, and the high season can start in March or April. So, you
have a window within which, it's really important for the
business to try and maximize their recovery, so that they can get
back into business before their high season.
If a law firm is willing to create the financial incentives to
push that claim along, I think it's an added value for
clients.
The alternative fee arrangement itself can be any number of
different things, there are ways from straight hourly, and then the
alternative would be a straight contingent fee, depending on the
percentage of the recovery, and everything in between.
You can structure the fee agreement in phases, the first phase
being the fixed fee, in which, both client and firm evaluate the
likelihood of recovery, in exchange for a fixed fee. And then at
the end of the first phase, you discuss going forward, pursuing the
claim on everything between a straight hourly to a pure contingency
or a blend where you have a discounted rate in exchange for a
percentage of recovery.
The fourth question is, for your claim and your matter, is it
going to be staffed with experienced insurance recovery lawyers who
have done this for a long time? Or, as often happens in a global
law firm or an Am Law 100 firm, is your matter going to be staffed
with young associates from the general litigation pool, who may be
very well qualified lawyers, but have no experience in insurance
recovery. The experience of your counsel generally leads to greater
efficiency at every step of the way, from knowing what to research
and where to research it, to drafting pleadings that are focused
and have stood the test of time, let's say, in other
jurisdictions.
We're in a new environment now, where, you know we have an
experienced focused team, we can fit in a helicopter, we don't
need the infantry. And the reality of the current marketplace is,
even at the big firms, the work, the infantry work, is done by
third party vendors in litigation support. We have a lot of
experience managing those vendors, as much experience, if not more,
than many of the young associates who would be managing that at a
Global 100 law firm. And we can actually achieve greater
efficiencies with third-party vendors, as a result of our
experience in insurance recovery matters.
