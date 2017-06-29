The Ninth Circuit recently held that plaintiffs whose claims
were tolled during the pendency of two class actions were not
time-barred from bringing a third related putative class action
when the first two classes were not certified. Plaintiffs alleged
that the defendant, a Chinese holding company, along with its
directors and managers, violated the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 by misstating revenue and income related to its
subsidiaries' purported fertilizer business. The named
plaintiffs had previously been unnamed putative class members in
two lawsuits against the same defendants and arising from the same
facts in which certification was denied. Defendants in the third
action moved to dismiss, arguing that the class action was
time-barred under the Exchange Act's two-year statute of
limitations. Plaintiffs claimed, however, that the two earlier
lawsuits had tolled the limitations period. The district court
disagreed, finding that, while the earlier action tolled the
statute for class members' individual claims, it did
not toll the time for a subsequent class action; otherwise, tolling
could continue indefinitely while plaintiffs made repeated attempts
to certify a class. The district court granted defendants'
motions to dismiss and subsequently denied reconsideration.
On appeal, however, the Ninth Circuit reversed. Like the
district court, it discussed the Supreme Court's decisions in
American Pipe & Construction Co. v. Utah, 414 U.S. 538
(1974) and Crown, Cork & Seal Co. v. Parker, 462 U.S.
345 (1983), in which the Court initially determined that class
members' individual claims are tolled during the pendency of a
putative class action, which enables them to intervene in or bring
individual actions if the class is not certified. These decisions
did not, however, address whether such individuals could bring an
entirely new class action.
In analyzing that question, the Ninth Circuit determined that
successive class actions are an issue of preclusion rather than
tolling. It found support for this conclusion in three additional
Supreme Court decisions. First, the court relied on its reading of
the Supreme Court's decision in Shady Grove Orthopedic
Associates, P.A. v. Allstate Insurance Co., 559 U.S. 393
(2010), that only Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 is used to
determine whether a claim is eligible for class certification, not
any other laws (such as statutes of limitations). Next, in
Smith v. Bayer Corp., 564 U.S. 299 (2011), the Supreme
Court refused to allow a federal court that denied class
certification to enjoin a parallel putative class action in state
court involving different named plaintiffs. There, preclusion did
not bar the state suit, as the plaintiffs had only been unnamed
plaintiffs in the federal action and the class had not been
certified. Finally, in Tyson Foods, Inc. v. Bouaphakeo,
136 S. Ct. 1036 (2016), the Supreme Court emphasized that the class
action device does not abridge parties' substantive rights in
holding that statistical sampling evidence could be used to show
class-wide liability. The Ninth Circuit interpreted these decisions
as support for its determination that the statute of limitations
would not bar a class action where the plaintiffs' individual
claims were not time-barred.
The court put its decision in a broader context, stating this
outcome would advance the policy objectives of tolling and promote
judicial economy without creating unfair surprise for defendants.
It further noted that preclusion, comity, and the expense of filing
multiple, unsustainable class actions would serve to dissuade the
abusive filing of successive actions, but warned that these
principles, and Rule 23 itself, were still obstacles to class
certification in the case.
