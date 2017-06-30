United States: Supreme Court To Decide If USPTOs Inter Partes Review Violates Constitution

Last Updated: June 30 2017
Article by Errol B. Taylor, Fredrick M. Zullow, Christopher J. Gaspar, Mark C. Scarsi, Nathaniel T. Browand and Nangah Tabah

The constitutionality of AIA patent inter partes review (IPR) proceedings will be examined by the Supreme Court. On June 12, 2017, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in Oil States Energy Services v. Greene's Energy Group, Case 16-712, to address the constitutionality of having an Article I tribunal extinguish issued patent rights. A judgment that IPR proceedings are unconstitutional would have significant ramifications for U.S. patent law, potentially removing or limiting a widely used vehicle for challenging and invalidating patents before the USPTO.

BACKGROUND TO PETITION FOR CERTIORARI

In 2012, the patentee, Oil States, initiated the underlying infringement suit against Greene's Energy in the Eastern District of Texas. In response, the alleged infringer, Greene's Energy, petitioned the USPTO to institute an IPR. After being instituted, the district court action was stayed pending final resolution of the IPR.

In the IPR proceeding, Greene's Energy argued that the patent at issue, U.S. Patent Number 6,179,053 ("the '053 patent"), was anticipated. In May 2015, the Patent Trademark and Appeal Board (PTAB) concluded that the '053 patent was anticipated and rejected the patentee's motion to amend the claims.

In May 2016, the Federal Circuit summarily affirmed the PTAB's invalidation of the asserted patent claims and its rejection of the patent owner's motion to amend the claims.

OIL STATES' PETITION FOR CERTIORARI

Oil States petitioned the Supreme Court for certiorari on, among others things, whether IPR proceedings are constitutional.1 Specifically, Oil States questioned: "whether inter partes review – an adversarial process used by the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) to analyze the validity of existing patents – violates the Constitution by extinguishing private property rights through a non-Article III forum without a jury." IPR proceedings were authorized by Congress in 2011's America Invents Act, allowing the USPTO's PTAB to review existing patents and extinguish those rights in an adversarial process. Oil States argued that the Seventh Amendment provides patent owners with a right to a jury in invalidation proceedings. Oil States further argued that suits to invalidate a patent must be tried in an Article III forum. According to Oil States, it was inappropriate for Congress to grant the power to invalidate a patent to an administrative agency, a non-Article III forum. Citing Supreme Court precedent, Oil States contended that patents create property rights, protected by the Constitution, and therefore may not be revoked or canceled by any officer of the government. McCormick Harvesting Mach. Co. v. C. Aultman & Co., 169 U.S. 606, 608-09 (1898).

SUPREME COURT PRECEDENT (STERN AND MCCORMICK

Oil States contends that Supreme Court precedent confirms that patent owners have a right to an Article III forum for invalidation proceedings and that the Court has "long recognized that, in general, Congress may not 'withdraw from judicial cognizance any matter which, from its nature, is the subject of a suit at the common law, or in equity, or admiralty.'" Stern v. Marshall, 564 U.S. 462, 484 (2011). According to Oil States, IPR proceedings conflict with this mandate.

In addition, Oil States noted that the Supreme Court long held that once a patent is granted it "is not subject to be revoked or canceled by the president, or any other officer of the Government" because "[i]t has become the property of the patentee, and as such is entitled to the same legal protection as other property." McCormick, 169 U.S. at 608-09. Oil States points to the holding in McCormick that "[t]he only authority competent to set a patent aside, or to annul it, or to correct it for any reason whatever, is vested in the courts of the United States, and not in the department which issued the patent."2 McCormick, 169 U.S. at 609.

Further, Oil States argued that patents – having been recognized for centuries as a private property right – do not fall into the category of cases involving "public rights" that Congress could constitutionally assign to legislative courts for resolution. To allow the PTAB the power to enter final binding judgment on a cause of action (patent invalidation) that stems from the common law and predates the agency by centuries conflicts with the Supreme Court's mandate that "Congress may not 'withdraw from judicial cognizance any matter which, from its nature, is the subject of a suit at the common law, or in equity.'" Pet. for Writ of Certiorari at 18-19, Oil States v. Greene's Energy (U.S. June 12, 2017) (No. 16-712) (citing Stern, 564 U.S. at 484).

RESPONSE BY GREENE'S ENERGY AND USPTO

Greene's Energy argues that IPR proceedings did not violate the Seventh Amendment or Article III. Greene's Energy posited that the Seventh Amendment guarantees the right to a jury trial only to those claims that are adjudicated in Article III courts, and that if Congress has permissibly assigned "the adjudication of a statutory cause of action to a non-Article III tribunal, then the Seventh Amendment poses no independent bar to the adjudication of that action by a nonjury factfinder." While recognizing that Article III prevents Congress from withdrawing from Article III courts any matter involving the exercise of judicial power, Greene's Energy contended that one exception to this general rule is that Congress may designate "public rights" for adjudication in non-Article III tribunals. According to Greene's Energy, patents are a quintessential "public right"; consequently, IPR proceedings do not violate Article III. "[W]hat makes a right 'public' rather than private is that the right is integrally related to particular federal government action." Op. Pet. for Writ of Certiorari at 7, Oil States v. Greene's Energy (U.S. June 12, 2017) (No. 16-712) (citing Stern, 564 U.S. at 490-91). "Where Congress has acted 'for a valid legislative purpose pursuant to its constitutional powers under Article I,' it may delegate even a 'seemingly private right' to non-Article III courts if the right 'is so closely integrated into a public regulatory scheme as to be a matter appropriate for agency resolution.'" Id. (citing Granfinanciera, S.A. v. Nordberg, 492 U.S. 33, 54 (1989)). Greene's Energy asserted that Congress created the USPTO with special expertise in evaluating patents and directed the USPTO to issue a patent under standards set by federal law. Accordingly, Greene's Energy argued, IPR procedure is the sort of mechanism that Congress may permissibly create to administer a public-right scheme.

The Government, in its brief, likewise pointed out that the Supreme Court has recognized qualifications authorizing Congress to designate public rights for adjudication in non-Article III tribunals. Given that patents are a public right (i.e., a "right is integrally related to particular Federal Government action"), the USPTO's invalidation of a patent that should never have been granted in the first place was not unconstitutional. The Government further argued that the McCormick decision was not based on Article III; rather, it held only that the Patent Act in its then-current form provided no basis for canceling an original patent based on the rejection of a later reissue application. The Supreme Court granted certiorari despite the Government's and Greene's Energy's arguments.

IMPLICATIONS

A determination that post-grant proceedings at the USPTO, including IPR proceedings, are unconstitutional would have the far-reaching impact of potentially removing an extensively used tool for challenging the validity of patents. Eliminating IPR proceedings would most probably impact the ease and cost associated with challenging the validity of patents. Adversarial proceedings currently addressed through IPR may need to be resolved in district court litigation.

Given the timing of grant of certiorari, the case will likely be argued during the winter term with a decision likely next summer.

Footnotes

1. Oil States presented two additional questions in its petition for which the petition for certiorari was not granted: (1) whether the IPR amendment process conflicts with Supreme Court precedent and congressional direction, and (2) whether the "broadest reasonable interpretation" used to construe claim language in IPR cases requires the application of traditional claim construction principles.

2. Oil States asserts that Stern effectively overruled 1985 Federal Circuit precedent holding that McCormick did not foreclose the Commissioner from canceling a patent under a change made to the patent statute in 1980. In addition, Oil States argues that IPR proceedings – being adjudicatory in nature and instigated by an adverse party seeking to invoke an affirmative defense against a patent infringement claim – are qualitatively different than reexamination proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.