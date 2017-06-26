The Internal Revenue Service
reissued proposed regulations concerning the new centralized
partnership audit regime. The regulations, which would implement a
Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 provision on partnerships audits,
were first proposed in January 2017 but were not published in the
Federal Register. Under the centralized partnership audit regime,
taxes on partnership income generally would be assessed and
collected at the partnership and not the partner level.
The regulations delineate the following aspects of the
centralized partnership regime:
guidelines for eligible partnerships on opting out of the
regime;
important rules and procedures, including a requirement to
designate a partnership representative with sole authority to act
on behalf of the partnership; and
the range and extent of items that are subject to the regime,
including (i) "any adjustment to items of income, gain, loss,
deduction, or credit of a partnership for a partnership taxable
year" and (ii) the "applicability of any penalty,
addition to tax, or additional amount which relates to an
adjustment to any such item."
On September 18, 2017, the IRS will hold a public hearing in
order to discuss topics relevant to the proposed regulations.
Public comments must be received by August 14, 2017.
Commentary / Mark Howe
With their actual publication in the Federal Register, these
proposed regulations under the
Bipartisan Budget Act – unlike the 385 and, possibly, the
871(m) regulations – are not likely to be significantly
changed by the
Trump Administration. The proposed regulations are broad in
scope and narrow in their exceptions, and the affected funds
industries will need to look to the
Technical Corrections Act of 2016 for additional relief.
It is now time for hedge funds and other types of investment
funds to review their partnership agreements and subscription
agreements, particularly with respect to designating any
partnership representative and indemnifying that
representative as broadly as possible (given the powers vested
by the IRS in the representative).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
