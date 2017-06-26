By rule, a petitioner may request permission from the Board to
submit supplemental information in an IPR proceeding if: (1) the
request is filed within one month of the Board's institution
decision, and (2) the supplemental information is "relevant to
a [patent] claim for which the trial has been instituted." 37
C.F.R. § 42.123(a). As the Board recently demonstrated, however, a
petitioner's request for consideration of supplemental
information may be denied even if both of these requirements are
satisfied. The Board's decision underscores the critical
importance of including in an IPR petition the
entirety of an invalidity argument and any
supporting evidence.
In IPR2017-00028, the petitioner moved—less than one month
after institution—to submit certain supplemental information.
IPR2017-00028, Paper 22 at 3 (June 13, 2017). Specifically, the
petitioner sought to submit five additional exhibits, each related
to a French book chapter. Id. at 2. The additional
exhibits included an English translation of the book chapter, a
supplemental declaration of the petitioner's expert explaining
the relevance of the chapter, and two journal articles showing that
the book chapter was publicly accessible prior to the filing date
of the challenged patent. Id.
The Board acknowledged in its analysis that the petitioner's
request to submit supplemental information was timely, and also
that "the information appears to be relevant to a claim upon
which [the Board] instituted trial." The Board pointed out,
though, that § 42.123(a) "does not require [the Board] to
accept all supplemental information if timely submitted and
relevant." Id. at 2 (citing Redline Detection,
LLC v. Star Environtech, Inc., 811 F.3d 435, 445 (Fed. Cir.
2015)). Noting its discretion "to grant or deny motions as it
sees fit," the Board denied the petitioner's request in
this case. Id. at 3.
The Board gave two reasons for its denial. First, the
Board explained that § 42.123(a) "is not intended to
offer a petitioner a routine avenue for bolstering deficiencies in
a petition raised by a patent owner in a preliminary
response." Id. at 4 (citing Boeing Co. v.
Levine, IPR2015-01341 (PTAB April 15, 2016) (Paper 30)). Here,
the Board concluded that the petitioner was seeking to do just
that: to bolster its petition by introducing new teachings from the
prior art French book chapter in response to arguments made by the
patent owner in its preliminary response. Id. at 3-4. The
Board explained that the supplemental information rule is not
intended to allow petitioners to strategically withhold certain
evidence to "wait-and-see" what arguments a patent owner
makes in its preliminary response, and then rely on §
42.123(a) to supplement the petition. Id. at 4.
Second, the Board highlighted that the petitioner had
not explained why it could not have presented the supplemental
information in its petition. Id. at 4. Despite
petitioner's arguments that it only recently discovered the
book chapter, the Board cited evidence that this was not an
"obscure reference," and the Board was "not
persuaded that Petitioner could not have discovered [the book
chapter] upon a diligent search prior to filing its original
Petition." Id. at 5.
Takeaway. An IPR petitioner must be diligent
about presenting complete and comprehensive invalidity arguments in
its petition, and should take care to include all supporting prior
art evidence with the petition itself. If prior art evidence or
information is left out of the petition, there is no guarantee that
the Board will permit the petitioner to submit that supplemental
material after the IPR has been instituted—even if the
supplemental information is timely provided, and even if that
additional information is acknowledged to be relevant to a claim
upon which the Board has instituted trial.
Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des
Biotechnologies S.A. v. Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG,
IPR2017-00028 (June 13, 2017) (Paper 22).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In Rivera v. International Trade Commission, Appeal No. 2016-1841 (Fed. Cir. May 23, 2017), the Federal Circuit affirmed the ITC's decision invalidating Rivera's patent under the written description...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).