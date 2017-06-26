The latest settlement involving Medicare Advantage (MA)
organizations highlights not only the government's continuing
enforcement focus on Medicare Part C but also the vulnerabilities
inherent in that program. In United States ex rel. Sewell v.
Freedom Health, Inc. et al., two Florida-based MA
organizations – Freedom Health and Optimum HealthCare –
agreed to pay $32.5 million to resolve
allegations that they had fraudulently exaggerated diagnosis codes
and misrepresented the adequacy of their provider networks.
According to the complaint, internal coding auditors were
instructed by Freedom Health and Optimum to review member medical
records for "missing" medical conditions that
corresponded to high-value diagnosis codes, regardless of whether
the condition or treatment had actually occurred. To circumvent the
requirement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
(CMS) that diagnosis codes must be justified by a face-to-face
encounter with a physician each year, the physician whistleblower
alleged that the defendants directed doctors to schedule
unnecessary office visits for the sole purpose of documenting
lucrative diagnosis codes for conditions that had been previously
suffered by members but were not treated in the past year.
The MA organizations were also alleged to have fraudulently
expanded into new geographic service areas by falsely certifying to
CMS that they had developed an adequate network of providers in
those regions. When the MA organizations submitted to CMS their
request for expansion, the list of providers furnished to the
agency was not the same as what was published in the provider
directories. The MA organizations had omitted from their published
network lists the providers who charged high commercial rates which
both prevented members from identifying local in-network providers
and created significant coverage gaps, according to the
complaint.
Although there was no admission of liability, the settlement
involves a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement under which the
MA organizations agreed to promptly establish a robust compliance
program, provide annual compliance training for employees, retain
an independent compliance auditor and establish a disclosure
program to facilitate anonymous reporting of complaints. In
addition, Freedom Health's former chief operating officer
agreed to personally pay $750,000 to resolve allegations of his
role in one of the schemes.
The case is United States ex rel. Sewell v. Freedom Health,
Inc. et al, 8:09-cv-1625 (M.D. Fl. May 12, 2017).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
