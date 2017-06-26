With the possibility of significant penalties for improperly
reported transactions, it is important to understand how certain
changes necessitate specific reporting.
Is your organization considering a stock transfer, a merger, a
change in control, building a new practice location or updating its
board of directors? If these kinds of changes are afoot, it is
critical to "turn and face the strain," making sure that
you properly notify the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
Services (CMS) to meet the requirements outlined in the Medicare
provider agreement.
There are a variety of transactions that healthcare facilities
and practitioners may enter into that could result in either a
change of ownership (CHOW) or a change of information (CHOI) to
their existing Medicare enrollment information. Because a
transaction may start as a CHOI but CMS may ultimately consider it
a CHOW, it is important to understand how CMS defines CHOW, CHOI
and other changes that require notification to maintain an accurate
Medicare enrollment record.
Generally, CMS regulations define a transaction as a CHOW when
it involves the removal, addition or substitution of a partner in a
partnership; the merger of a provider corporation into another
corporation; or the consolidation of two or more corporations that
results in the creation of a new corporation. Otherwise, the change
is likely a CHOI. Regardless, with many changes to an
organization's structure, there is an obligation to notify CMS
to ensure compliance with the provider agreement.
Likewise, similar changes must also be reported to state
Medicaid programs. Medicaid programs, in many cases, have shorter
timelines. For example, the failure to report changes in ownership
to state Medicaid programs can result in the denial of
reimbursement and even recoupment of amounts previously paid.
With the possibility of significant penalties for improperly
reported transactions, it is important to understand how certain
changes necessitate specific reporting. For physicians,
nonphysician practitioners, physician organizations and
nonphysicians organizations, any change in ownership, adverse legal
action or change in practice location must be reported to CMS
within 30 days. All other changes to Medicare enrollment must be
reported within 90 days. For hospitals and most other suppliers,
any change in ownership, change in managerial control, or change in
authorized or delegated officials must be reported within 30 days,
with all other changes requiring a report within 90 days.
CMS encourages providers to utilize the Provider Enrollment,
Chain, and Ownership System (PECOS) to report changes. The two
tables below provide a high-level overview of CMS notification
expectations outlined in the regulations:
CMS has been under heightened scrutiny by the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG)
to reinforce the importance of reporting changes of information and
changes of ownership. A 2016 OIG report that focused on the
vulnerabilities in provider enrollment and ownership in Medicare
found that the effective date of many provider changes of ownership
fell outside the required 30-day notice to CMS. The HHS
Departmental Appeals Board has also upheld enforcement penalties
against providers for failure to notify CMS, with punishments
ranging from enrollment suspension to fines or termination from the
Medicare program for a certain period.
Could these changes impact provider reimbursement? The answer is
yes, although it may depend on the nature of the change. In fact,
recent CMS guidance clarifies how providers
should expect to be reimbursed following a transaction that results
in a CHOW. Specifically, new language in the CMS Program Integrity
Manual, Chapter 15, states that where the new owner/buyer accepts
the old owner/seller's provider agreement, CMS will continue to
pay the old owner/seller until the CMS Regional Office processes
the CHOW application. However, after the CHOW application is
processed, Medicare Administrative Contractors will only pay the
new owner/buyer under the CMS Certification Number. CMS states that
it is "the responsibility of the old and new owners to work
out between themselves any payment arrangements for claims for
services furnished during the CHOW processing period." If the
new owner/buyer chooses to reject the provider agreement,
"Medicare will never pay the applicant [buyer] for
services" rendered before the new application is approved by
CMS.
Change may be difficult, but it happens. Providers must continue
to meet the CMS participation agreement requirements to ensure
compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
A June 1 article, "Blue Cross Exec Tests HIPAA By Describing $12M Patient," in Law360 provides an analysis of a recent incident in which a Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield executive made a public comment about a patient who has accrued $12 million in annual medical bills.
This is our quasi-annual update to our cheat sheet about ediscovery for defendants. Essentially that means using discovery to obtain access to what plaintiffs have said about themselves, and their supposed injuries, on social media.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).