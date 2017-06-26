Deborah Gersh, Ropes & Gray health care partner, discusses
considerations for private equity companies investing in the
value-based health care space.
Transcript:
Private equity companies typically look at an investment horizon
of about five to seven years, meaning that a private equity company
will invest in a target company and look to liquidate its
owning's or have a liquidity event in five to seven years
– that is a very different structure than a long-term look at
a company. So there are two things I think we need to look at
– one is the infrastructure with value-based health care,
meaning that you don't necessarily get paid for performance,
but you get paid for the quality of the service you provide and to
reduce cost. But in order to do that, you also have to have the
right infrastructure, which requires investing in a new way in a
company, which isn't always evident. From an infrastructure
standpoint, it's important to look at what you have and what
you may need in the era of value-based health care because data is
going to be critically important. If you want to see how you are
doing, you want to collect that data and be able to use it –
in order to aggregate and use that data, you need folks who can
assist in doing that. In a provider-oriented business, let's
just pick physical therapy, you certainly want to make sure that
the folks understand the business and the clinical pathways. So
what I mean by that is providers may have a certain way of treating
someone – we would want to collect data to make sure that the
way that they're treating them makes sense, that in fact what
they think is successful, is actually successful. So in investing
in that infrastructure and insuring that you have that appropriate
data is really essential.
When we talk about operational readiness – is how is the
company positioned to be able to accept risk and payment,
understand and control costs, and improve the overall experience of
patients – and in doing that we have to look at a number of
different factors. One is, do you have the right people in place?
But also, when we look at the metrics that you're considering,
you want to make sure you can operationalize those metrics. So for
example, if you enter into an arrangement or agreement and you will
be rewarded, again taking the physical therapy example, you will be
rewarded if folks progress much more quickly than normal. Let's
say it usually takes ten days to do something, but you can do it in
five – you will then be able to be paid for that. Well, how
do you make sure you're operationally ready? It's looking
at the data, understanding what has worked in the past, and also
being able to ensure that you understand what works. What a lot of
folks are now doing in physical theory, because they understand
that they're rewarded for improving peoples quality, reducing
their length of stay, making sure they don't have to go back to
the hospital, making sure they can go home more quickly – all
of those are cost saving measures, but they also make the patient
feel better, the patient rehabs earlier, and is happy as a result.
So we want to make sure that that ability to operationalize what
you're thinking, to transfer the knowledge into thought, and to
buy into that program is important – again not just by you,
but by the providers and the clinicians as well.
I think key in any investment strategy for private equity folks
looking to get into health care is to look at the company from
slightly different perspectives, from investment in infrastructure
– which will likely need to be more immediate because of the
investment horizon, to operationally – does this company
embrace or does it have the ability to embrace value-based health
care? Is it a company that can withstand a paradigm shift in the
way it's reimbursed, and then how do you prepare that company
for those changes and how do you consider what those changes mean
for the bottom line – how to manage cash and how to
understand the risks and rewards attendant to a value-based health
care system. And most importantly in diligence, to really
understand the relationship with the payers, meaning the people who
are paying you, and what risks you may have in respect to that
payment model, and also the nature of the risk you choose to take.
If you're with a company that is going to find it fairly
difficult to embrace this new model, it may be something to
consider whether this is the right investment for you within your
time horizon.
