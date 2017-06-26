The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia
granted summary judgment in favor of AIG Specialty Insurance Co. in
a case involving the application of the firearms exclusion in
Powe v. Chartis Specialty InsuranceCo., No.
1:16-CV-01336. The court dismissed the case, in which claimant
Christopher Powe sought the remaining $3 million of a $4 million
settlement against the insureds, property management company HMI
Property Solutions, Inc. (HMI) and property owner Biscayne at Old
National, LLC (Biscayne). In addition, the court awarded costs to
defendant AIG Specialty.
The underlying case arose from a May 29, 2012 incident where
claimant was attacked and shot by unknown assailants while a guest
at a multi-family apartment complex owned by Biscayne and managed
by HMI. The claimant brought suit alleging his injuries were due to
the insureds' negligence in providing security. His lawsuit
settled at mediation for $4 million, but AIG Specialty denied
coverage under its umbrella policy based on a firearms exclusion
providing that the insurance did not apply to "any liability
arising out of any firearm or weapon."
As part of the settlement, HMI and Biscayne assigned their
rights to the claimant, who then sued AIG Specialty in Georgia
State Court, DeKalb County, for breach of contract and bad faith.
AIG Specialty removed the case to federal court, and filed a motion
to dismiss the bad faith count based on Georgia law providing that
bad faith claims are not assignable. The district court granted
that motion and dismissed the bad faith claim.
AIG Specialty subsequently filed a motion for summary judgment
on claimant's breach of contract claim, arguing that the
firearms exclusion's unambiguous language barred coverage
because without the firearm, claimant would not have been shot and
would have no claim against the insureds. In response, the claimant
argued, among other things, that the exclusion was inapplicable
under its plain terms because the liability in the underlying case
was premised on a theory of negligent security, and because the
exclusion was vague and ambiguous.
In the first Georgia case interpreting a firearms exclusion,
Judge Steve C. Jones of the Northern District of Georgia granted
AIG Specialty's motion. The district court recognized that
Georgia law requires the narrow construction of exclusions in
insurance policies and that such exclusions are to be liberally
construed against the insurer unless they are clear and
unequivocal. However, the district court rejected claimant's
attempt to narrow the application of the exclusion, finding that
though it was broad in scope, the plain language clearly excluded
"any liability" that would not have arisen but for
"any firearm."
The court stated:
"[W]here an exclusionary provision's terms are
themselves, even after applying the requisite narrow gloss, broad,
the Court cannot construe that breadth out of existence. In other
words, if the plain language and meaning of a clause is broad,
broad it must remain."
The court then found the firearms exclusion barred coverage
because "[b]ut for the gun, the claim [the claimant] brought
would not exist." The fact that alleged negligence in securing
the premises might also qualify as a but for cause did not remove
the claim from falling under the exclusion.
The court's order granting summary judgment was entered on
June 1, 2017. AIG Specialty was represented by Carlton Fields
Jorden Burt, P.A.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In New York, differing views have been offered by the Appellate Divisions in the First and Second Departments regarding the scope of additional insured coverage when the named insured did not cause the accident.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).