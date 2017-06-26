On Monday, June 19, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court
("SCOTUS") invalidated a 70-year-old provision of U.S.
trademark law that previously barred registration of
"offensive" trademarks. The high court held
that the federal government cannot deny a trademark registration
because some people might find the trademark offensive. The
case resulting in the landmark decision involved an Asian-American
rock band who call themselves "The Slants."
The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied the band's
application to register its name in 2011 based on the Lanham
Act's "disparagement clause," which barred
registration of any mark likely to disparage a person or group. The
registration was refused on the ground that "Slants" is
considered a pejorative term when directed toward
Asian-Americans. The band challenged the denial of its
registration by filing a federal law suit raising the issue of
whether or not the disparagement clause violated the First
Amendment's right to free speech. In December, 2015, the
Federal Circuit Court of Appeals made waves in the legal landscape
by agreeing with The Slants First Amendment arguments and declaring
that the disparagement clause penalized protected speech by denying
the substantial benefits of a trademark registration. And
with Monday's decision, SCOTUS agreed with the Federal
Circuit.
The Slants case was not the first one to challenge the
disparagement clause on constitutional grounds. However,
federal appellate courts have long held that the clause did not
violate the First Amendment because it merely proscribed
registration, not actual use, of an offensive trademark. The
courts reasoned that because people were free to use offensive
trademarks in commerce without registration, the disparagement
clause did not violate anyone's First Amendment right of
expression. Moreover, federal courts reasoned that the clause
did not prevent enforcement of common law (unregistered) trademark
rights. Breaking from this precedent, SCOTUS's decision
represents a major shift in U.S. trademark protection.
One notable benefactor of this decision is the National Football
League's Washington Redskins football team. In June,
2014, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office (the "Board") ordered that all
registrations for the REDSKINS trademark be cancelled under the
now-invalidated disparagement clause. That decision was the
result of a decades-long battle with Native American heritage
groups who found the "Redskins" name offensive. In
August, 2014, the Redskins organization challenged the Board's
decision to cancel its marks by filing a federal lawsuit. In
addition to challenging the Board's decision on evidentiary
grounds, the Redskins' federal lawsuit also challenged the
constitutionality of the disparagement clause. The outcome of
the Redskins' federal case was stayed pending SCOTUS's
decision in The Slants case. Now that SCOTUS has held the
disparagement clause to be unconstitutional, the Redskins case will
very likely end with a win for the football team, and the REDSKINS
registrations will remain registered with the U.S. Trademark
Office.
This decision opens the door for brand owners to consider
whether marks previously used without registration may now be
eligible for additional federal protection in the form of
registration. On the flip side, this shift will likely open
the door to other avenues of trademark mischief and outright
abuse.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
