Encouraged by health insurance companies, workplace wellness
programs have become trendy. Wellness programs help prevent disease
and encourage employees to adopt healthier lifestyles. What could
possibly go wrong?
Well, wellness programs involve biometric screenings, medical
questionnaires, and health risk assessments. If the information is
in the hands of a third party (such as a health insurance company?s
agent), that is OK. However, if HR or someone else in the company
gets their hands on the information, it could give rise to a claim
under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Genetic
Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), or the Health Insurance
Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Sometimes a wellness program offers incentives to employees who
participate in the program or achieve certain health goals.
Recently, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) went
after certain employers? wellness programs that offer incentives
because they tend to discriminate against employees on the basis of
disability and/or genetic information. In one lawsuit, for
instance, the EEOC charged that an employer?s financial incentives
to undergo biometric testing made its program ?involuntary? in
violation of GINA and the ADA. In another lawsuit, the EEOC alleged
that an employer illegally threatened to discipline and cancel the
insurance of employees who refused to undergo medical testing as
part of a wellness program.
Recently, the EEOC issued final rules amending regulations and
guidance concerning workplace wellness programs under the ADA and
GINA. The rules allow employers to give limited incentives
(including financial inducements) to employees who agree to provide
medical-related information as part of a wellness program.
Importantly, employees must truly provide the information on a
voluntary basis. That means:
Employees may not be forced to
participate.
Employees choosing not to participate
may not be denied access to health coverage or the ability to
select a particular health plan offered by the employer.
Businesses may not take retribution
(e.g., demotions, threats, or intimidation) against employees who
choose not to participate or fail to meet a stated health
goal.
Businesses must clearly explain in
writing the types of medical information they seek, how it will be
used, who will have access to it, and how disclosure will be
restricted.
In addition, there are incentive limits. If a company requires
employees to be enrolled in a specific health plan in order to
participate in a wellness program, the company cannot provide an
incentive greater than 30 percent of the cost of the self-only
version of the plan. If the company offers a wellness program but
not a health plan, the incentive can?t be greater than 30 percent
of the cost of coverage for a 40-year-old nonsmoker under the
second-lowest-cost silver plan available on an Affordable Care Act
(ACA) exchange at the company?s headquarters.
It?s important for employers to take a close look at their
workplace wellness programs to make sure they comply with the
EEOC?s new rules. In particular, employers should make sure that
they don?t request medical information or testing that exceeds what
is allowed by the rules and that participation in their program is
truly ?voluntary? as defined by the rules. Employers should also
make sure they provide appropriate notifications about their
program to employees. Links to the EEOC?s new rules as well as
questions and answers can be found at www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/newsroom/release/5-16-16.cfm.
More detailed coverage of the new wellness program rules can be
found in ?New EEOC rule addresses ADA, GINA compliance for wellness
programs? on pg. 7 of our July newsletter and ?EEOC issues new
guidance on employers? use of wellness plans? on pg. 4 of our June
issue.
