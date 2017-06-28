The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") issued
Final Written Decisions regarding Cisco's U.S. Patent Nos.
6,377,577 (
the "'577 Patent") and 7,023,853 (the
"'853 Patent") on May 25, 2017 and U.S. Patent No.
7,224,668 (
the "'668 Patent") on June 1, 2017. The PTAB
found the '577 and '668 Patents invalid but upheld the
validity of the '853 Patent. The Inter Partes Review
("IPR") proceedings were brought by Arista Networks in
retaliation to Cisco's accusations of infringement brought in
multiple venues, including at the U.S. International Trade
Commission ("ITC"), which had just a few weeks earlier
upheld the validity of these very same patents and determined that
Arista infringed the '577 and '668 Patents, and issued
exclusion and cease and desist orders accordingly. Since the IPR
decisions issued Arista has filed a petition asking the ITC to
suspend its limited exclusion order regarding the '577 Patent
based on the PTAB's decision and is expected to file a similar
request with respect to the '668 Patent. On the other side,
Cisco plans to appeal the PTAB's decisions to the Federal
Circuit. The uncertainty created by these inconsistent outcomes is
an issue for patent owners, and it will be interesting to see how
these cases are resolved. In addition, this case shows that even
though the ITC does not stay its investigations for IPRs, IPRs may
still impact ITC proceedings.
Cisco initiated ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-945 against Arista
on December 18, 2014, alleging that Arista's networking
products and software infringed six Cisco patents, including the
'577, '853, and '668 Patents. On May 5, 2017, a few
weeks prior to the issuance of the IPR Final Written Decisions, the
ITC issued
its opinion and a limited exclusion order barring the
unlicensed entry of any Arista network devices and related
components and software that infringed the '577 and '668
Patents. The order was based in part on a determination that the
'577 and '668 Patents were valid and infringed.
(Investigation No. 337-TA-945, Commission Opinion.) The ITC found
that Arista did not infringe the '853 Patent. The ITC declined
to find the '577 and '853 Patents invalid based on the
doctrine of assignor estoppel. Assignor estoppel is an equitable
doctrine that prevents one who has assigned the rights to a patent
from later contending that what was assigned is worthless. As many
Arista employees previously worked at Cisco, the ITC found that
Arista could not assert that the '577 and '853 Patents were
invalid. However, in its ruling the ITC noted that, had assignor
estoppel not applied, the infringed claims of the '577 Patent
would have been found anticipated by the Feldmeier reference.
Regarding the '668 Patent, the ITC found that it was not
invalid in view of the JUNOS Guide, Amara, or any combination
presented by Arista. The ITC also noted that Arista did not attempt
to prove that a stay of the investigation due to the IPRs was
warranted.
Arista filed IPR petitions of the '577, '853, and
'668 Patents on December 9, 2015, almost a year after Cisco
filed the ITC complaint and the IPRs were instituted in June 2016.
In its Final Written Decisions for the'577 and '853 Patent
IPRs, the PTAB found that assignor estoppel does not apply. Even
though the ITC had found that Arista was precluded from arguing
that the '577 and '853 Patents were invalid, the PTAB ruled
differently, saying assignor estoppel does not apply in IPR
proceedings. Further differentiating its approach from that of the
ITC, the PTAB found that the '577 Patent was invalid as obvious
in view of the Huey reference in combination with the ATM UNI
Specification, not the Feldmeier reference on which the ITC would
have found it invalid had assignor estoppel not applied. Arista
used a similar strategy in the IPR of the '668 Patent, again
presenting different prior art references to challenge the validity
of the '668 Patent than it had at the ITC and again
successfully invalidated the patent unlike the outcome at the
ITC.
For the ITC determination, the Presidential Review Period
elapses and the ITC's exclusion orders go into effect on July
4, 2017. For the IPRs, an appeal to the Federal Circuit must be
filed within 63 days after the Final Written Decision or a decision
on rehearing is issued. Here, it is likely that Cisco will appeal
the PTAB decisions after the July 4th deadline for the
ITC's exclusion orders to go into effect.
The results here clearly illustrate the potential uncertainty
that can result from our current system. It will be interesting to
see whether the ITC rescinds its exclusion orders in light of the
IPR decisions and whether it allows its orders to go into effect
while the Federal Circuit appeal of the IPRs is pending, thereby
giving Cisco some period of exclusion even though the patents were
invalidated by the PTAB.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
