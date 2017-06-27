It seems like a simple statement, but in copyright law,
ownership isn't simple. One person can own physical
photographs, but not have the right to use them, because someone
else owns the copyrights.
That distinction is the heart of a case being fought in federal
court in Chicago, over the treasure trove of photographs taken by
Vivian Maier, whose street photography became known and famous only
after her death.
According to the lawsuit filed by her estate, Ms. Maier spent
most of her life working as a nanny. Her photography was never
professionally shown or exploited in her lifetime. In fact, most of
her photos were never even developed during her lifetime.
After her death, collectors found some of her prints and
negatives, and after some were published on Flickr, they went
viral, generating critical acclaim and wide interest.
There have since been exhibits, books and documentary films
about her photos, most of which portray the people and architecture
of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
You might think the collectors who own those prints and
negatives are in a great position. But they merely own prints and
negatives. And section 202 of the Copyright Act states a basic rule
that ownership of a copyright "is distinct from ownership of
any material object in which the object of the work is
embodied."
Ms. Maier died without any will or other arrangements, or any
known heirs. But that simply meant that her estate would be handled
by the Illinois laws of intestate succession. And until it was
determined how her assets would be distributed, her estate owned
her assets — including her copyrights, a form of intangible
personal property.
The administrator for the estate, the Cook County Public
Administrator, asserted claims against the collectors who had
reproduced Maier photos, initially using a state probate court
procedure known as a Citation to Discover and/or Recover Assets.
The parties negotiated, but reached no agreement.
The estate then filed, in April 2017, a federal copyright
infringement suit. The heart of the case is the distinction between
the physical photos and negatives, which the defendants own, and
the copyright, which the estate claims. The estate is even
asserting an unusual claim, of "equitable easement,"
which seeks access to the defendant's physical copies, so that
it can use them in registering its copyrights.
In initial skirmishing in the suit, the estate has obtained an
initial order preventing the defendants from selling or moving the
photos. It is going to be an interesting case — a fight
between two owners of different rights in the same photos.
By the way, in case you were wondering about who will eventually
own these valuable photo copyrights, the estate administrator
reports that a number of people have "unsuccessfully attempted
to establish themselves as Maier's heirs."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
