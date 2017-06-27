In Allen v. Commissioner, 324 Conn. 292 (2016), the
Connecticut Supreme Court did not permit a Connecticut taxpayer to
seek a refund in connection with a late-filed tax return because
the return was filed more than three years after its original due
date—even though the tax year was still open for examination
by the Department of Revenue Services.
The Supreme Court further determined in Allen that income from
the exercise of nonqualified stock options should be considered
Connecticut source income if the options were granted while the
taxpayer was a resident of Connecticut—even though the
options were exercised and the resulting income arose for tax
purposes after the taxpayer ceased to be a resident of
Connecticut.
In Allen, the Supreme Court exercised its ability to
directly decide on Appellate Court matters and upheld the Superior
Court's overall findings in Allen v. Sullivan, No. CV
11 6010197, 2015 WL 2458050 (Apr. 29, 2015), but the Supreme Court
remanded to the trial court the part of the case dealing with the
2002 refund, without changing the Superior Court result. At the
Superior Court, the plaintiff-taxpayers had sought a refund of
income taxes for the taxable years of 2002, 2006 and 2007, in each
case based upon the assertion that income from certain nonqualified
stock options was improperly treated as Connecticut source
income.
The Tax Session of the Superior Court held that the refund claim
for the 2002 tax year was barred by the statute of limitations
because it had been filed after April 15, 2006 (the three-year
anniversary of the due date for the 2002 tax year). The Superior
Court determined that it lacked subject matter jurisdiction over
the matter and granted summary judgment to the defendant, the
Commissioner of Revenue Services. The Supreme Court remanded to the
Superior Court clarifying and expanding upon the lack of
jurisdiction and the tolling of the statute of limitation.
The plaintiff-taxpayers filed their 2002 tax return more than
three years after its original due date and then sought a refund
for taxes paid on that return. Based on the actions of the Supreme
Court in this case, it is apparent that by filing a return more
than three years after its original due date, the plaintiffs lost
the opportunity to seek a refund in connection with that late-filed
return, despite the tax year still being open to examination by the
Department of Revenue Services.
The Superior Court also rejected the plaintiffs' argument
that the income from the exercise of the nonqualified stock options
in 2006 and 2007 should not be considered Connecticut source income
because the plaintiffs were not residents of Connecticut at the
time of the exercise of the options. The Superior Court found
that the options had been granted as compensation to the plaintiff
when the plaintiff was employed in, and a resident of, Connecticut,
and held that any compensation earned thereby is Connecticut source
income, even if recognized for income tax purposes later upon
exercise when the plaintiff is no longer a Connecticut
resident.
On appeal, the plaintiff argued that (i) the income in question
for 2006 and 2007 was not subject to taxation in Connecticut based
on Conn. Admin. Regs. § 12-711(b)-18(a) (which specifies the
sourcing of nonqualified stock options) and further (ii) that
taxation of such income violates the due process clause of the
federal constitution. The Supreme Court dismissed both these
arguments and upheld the Superior Court decision.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
