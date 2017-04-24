No False Advertising Where There Is No Injury Or Statements Are Opinions

Addressing the standard for violating the Lanham Act's false
advertising provisions, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth
Circuit affirmed a district court's grant of summary judgment
for the defendant, finding that the plaintiff failed to establish
the necessary elements of a false advertising claim for any of the
challenged statements. Verisign, Inc. v. XYZ.com LLC, Case
No. 15-2526 (4th Cir., Feb. 8, 2017) (Harris, J).
Verisign operates the .com and .net generic top-level domains
(gTLDs). XYZ.com LLC, a competitor, operates the .xyz gTLD.
Verisign sued XYZ and its CEO, Daniel Negari, over a series of
advertising statements that the court classified into two
categories: (1) those touting the popularity of the .xyz gTLD, and
(2) those warning about the shortage of available .com domain
names. In the first category, Verisign challenged a statement that
appeared in an XYZ blog post stating that .xyz is "the most
used new gTLD" and that it had "received the most
registrations of all new gTLDs." Following an NPR interview
with Negari in which the reporter stated, "you could try to
become the next .com," XYZ published a blog post titled
".xyz – the Next .com." In the second category of
challenged claims, Verisign challenged Negari's statement
during the NPR interview that "all of the good [.com] real
estate is taken. The only thing that's left is something with a
dash or maybe three dashes and a couple numbers in it."
Verisign also took issue with another XYZ blog post, which stated,
"Did you know that 99% of all registrar searches today result
in a 'domain taken' page?" as well as an XYZ
advertisement on YouTube that stated, "With over 120 million
.coms registered today, it's impossible to find the domain name
that you want."
Verisign sued, claiming the statements violated the Lanham
Act's false advertising provisions. To prevail on its claims,
Verisign would have to establish that (1) XYZ made a false or
misleading statement of fact about its or Verisign's
product(s), (2) the misrepresentation is material, (3) the
misrepresentation deceives (or has a tendency to deceive)
consumers, (4) the statement was made in commerce, and (5) Verisign
has been (or is likely to be) injured as a result. The district
court granted XYZ's motion for summary judgment, finding that
(1) Verisign could not show that any of the challenged statements
were false or misleading, (2) there was no evidence to show that
the claims were material or had deceived consumers, and (3)
Verisign failed to demonstrate that it suffered any damages.
Verisign appealed.
The Fourth Circuit affirmed the summary judgment with respect to
the first group of challenged statements on the ground that
Verisign had not established that it suffered any injury.
Specifically, the Court upheld the district court's decision to
exclude Verisign's expert report on damages for failing to show
a causal link between XYZ's statements and diverted domain name
registrations. For the second group of challenged statements, the
Court also agreed with the district court that the challenged
statements were merely nonactionable opinions or puffery. The Court
specifically cited the word "you," stating, "Whether
an anonymous 'you' can find the domain name of his or her
choosing is not something that can be proven true or false."
Furthermore, "what counts as a 'good' domain name is a
matter of opinion, not fact," and "when it comes to
spoken statements like Negari's, which may be offered more
casually than their written counterparts, we must take care not to
label as 'literally false' what really is no more than a
colloquial exaggeration, readily understood as much." For
those statements that were factual in nature, namely that "99%
of all registrar searches today result in a 'domain name
taken' page," Verisign admitted that the statistic was
verifiably true and had not presented any evidence of consumer
confusion, which would be necessary for Verisign to successfully
argue that the statement was verifiably true but misleading.
Marketers and their agencies are seeing increased regulatory scrutiny of their influencer campaigns as the popularity of influencers continues to grow and influencer networks become a greater marketing force.
The continuing growth in native advertising is leading to increasing regulatory scrutiny into whether consumers can distinguish native advertisements from surrounding non-paid content, and whether disclosures are being used effectively.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).