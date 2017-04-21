Grant Thornton's 2017 Outlook, Trends and Predictions Alert focuses on how we believed 2016 would unfold from a SALT perspective, and how these predictions lined up with what actually happened. Also included are ten new predictions on critical SALT issues that, in our view, will be ripe for consideration in 2017.

As we have historically done, we take accountability for the predictions that we made in last year's Outlook alert. While our record was far from perfect, reflecting on what we thought would happen in 2016, and how reality differed from that initial perception, is crucial in developing insights on what may or may not occur this year. With respect to what's to come, readers should be forewarned that a particularly complex mix of geopolitical factors currently in play at the federal and state levels is likely to make the ability to predict what will happen in 2017 significantly more challenging than in most years.

As a starting point, we expect budgetary concerns in many states to continue to dominate the SALT landscape in 2017. According to a new report by The National Association of State Budget Officers, "softening state tax collections"1 have become historically widespread, as general fund revenues for the 2017 fiscal year are below forecast in 24 states.2 The reasons for the shortfalls are numerous. For example, Connecticut's budget deficit for the 2017 fiscal year is approximately $1 billion, and is expected to be at $1.5 billion by the 2018 fiscal year.3 Blame for this predicament has partly been placed at the door of Governor Dannel Malloy for "offering tax breaks to any corporation that threatened to move."4 Meanwhile, Michigan's budget outlook could turn on whether the U.S. Supreme Court will grant certiorari to a decision that upheld the retroactive repeal of the Multistate Tax Compact.5 A loss for the state could translate into a "stack of petitions for tax refunds expected to total more than $1 billion."6 In addition, states that are heavily dependent on taxes derived from natural resources are finding themselves in a precarious financial position.

Many states are already poised to see legislative conflicts relating to the budget in 2017. In Washington, a Republican-controlled Senate is set to challenge a budget proposal from Democratic Governor Jay Inslee which, according to Republican chief budget writer Washington State Senator John Braun, contains "unbelievably unrealistic new tax increases."7 In Illinois, the "political climate is so toxic" between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the Democrat-controlled House and Senate that many questioned whether a "swift resolution" for the budget is possible.8 However, progress is in motion as a legislative package has been introduced, through bipartisan cooperation, which contains a corporate income tax and personal income tax increase, a tax on sugary drinks and a two-year property tax freeze.9

Adding to the fiscal and political challenges already faced by states will be tax uncertainty at the federal level that may have a trickle-down effect. President-elect Donald Trump and House Republicans campaigned on "ambitious tax reform platforms."10 While Trump has not yet released many details for his tax reform plans, potential key proposals include a corporate tax rate reduction, a repeal of many significant business incentives and a repeal of the estate and gift tax.11 Meanwhile, on the judicial side, the eventual nomination and confirmation of a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice will have a significant impact on whether any state and local tax cases will be heard by the Court and if so, potentially the outcome in each case.

2016 Predictions – A Review

The impact of business pressure on tax policy. In 2015, Connecticut launched a full-scale effort to stop GE from moving its headquarters out-of-state, a move that ultimately proved unsuccessful. We predicted that while states would learn from Connecticut's mistakes and exercise caution in following a similar blueprint for retaining corporate operations within a state, at least one other state would provide relief to a defined class of taxpayers through the use of a different apportionment formula than the formula generally required to be used. This prediction verified as Delaware enacted the Delaware Competes Act, which will gradually phase in single sales factor apportionment, but exclude a narrowly defined class of taxpayers that are defined as telecommunications corporations or worldwide headquarters corporations. 12 Instead, these corporations may make an annual election to use either a three-factor apportionment formula or a single sales factor. 13 Shortly after its enactment, DuPont indicated that its new agriculture company will be headquartered in Delaware. 14 Although the Act "was not created for DuPont," it played a role in keeping the company in Delaware. 15 It should be noted that in the wake of the events in Connecticut, states appear to be reassessing the cost of providing such breaks. A recent report by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center shows that special business tax breaks will cost Massachusetts $1 billion in 2017. 16 Included among these tax breaks in the report are single sales factor apportionment for manufacturing companies and mutual fund companies. 17

Instead, these corporations may make an annual election to use either a three-factor apportionment formula or a single sales factor. Shortly after its enactment, DuPont indicated that its new agriculture company will be headquartered in Delaware. Although the Act "was not created for DuPont," it played a role in keeping the company in Delaware. It should be noted that in the wake of the events in Connecticut, states appear to be reassessing the cost of providing such breaks. A recent report by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center shows that special business tax breaks will cost Massachusetts $1 billion in 2017. Included among these tax breaks in the report are single sales factor apportionment for manufacturing companies and mutual fund companies. The future of the MTC. The California Supreme Court's decision in Gillette Co. v. Franchise Tax Board led some state tax practitioners to question the future of the Multistate Tax Commission. 18 However, we went against this school of thought to some extent, and predicted that at least one state would become a member of the MTC in 2016, based on a reassessment of the risks of membership following litigation supporting state-specific legislation over the terms of the Multistate Tax Compact. Our prediction did not materialize. However, Virginia prefiled a bill that would have required the tax commissioner to take the steps necessary for Virginia to become an associate member of the MTC if it had been approved by the legislature. 19

However, we went against this school of thought to some extent, and predicted that at least one state would become a member of the MTC in 2016, based on a reassessment of the risks of membership following litigation supporting state-specific legislation over the terms of the Multistate Tax Compact. Our prediction did not materialize. However, Virginia prefiled a bill that would have required the tax commissioner to take the steps necessary for Virginia to become an associate member of the MTC if it had been approved by the legislature. The fate of the Nevada commerce tax. Given the strong opposition facing the Nevada commerce tax, we predicted that the tax would be repealed in its first year. Contrary to our prediction, the Nevada commerce tax remained in effect, and withstood efforts that were designed to give voters an opportunity to repeal the tax on the November 8, 2016 election ballot. 20 However, the tax may face additional challenges in 2017, as a bill to repeal the tax has been filed in the Nevada Assembly. While the future of the bill is in question as both the Democratic legislative majorities and Republican Governor Brian Sandoval support the tax, 21 there may be further efforts to get the repeal on the ballot in 2017 if the legislation to repeal the tax is not enacted. 22

However, the tax may face additional challenges in 2017, as a bill to repeal the tax has been filed in the Nevada Assembly. While the future of the bill is in question as both the Democratic legislative majorities and Republican Governor Brian Sandoval support the tax, there may be further efforts to get the repeal on the ballot in 2017 if the legislation to repeal the tax is not enacted. Alaska considers implementing a state income tax. In 2016, Alaska Governor Bill Walker sought to impose an income tax on the state's residents that was necessitated by a combination of falling oil prices and falling oil production. 23 The state was "facing an Alaska-size shortfall," with a $5.2 billion state budget for which two-thirds of the revenue "cannot be collected." 24 The proposed income tax would have been the first in 35 years in Alaska. Given the fiscal troubles facing the state, we predicted that Alaska would enact a personal income tax in 2016. This prediction did not come to pass. Governor Walker's proposal was "dismissed" by lawmakers who "refused to advance it to the floor for a vote in both the House and Senate." 25 However, this defeat does not rule out the possibility that a personal income tax proposal could be resurrected in the near future, as oil prices and production continue to lag. The November elections saw a shift in the composition of the Alaska State House of Representatives from a Republican majority to one comprised of Democrats, moderate Republicans, and independents that have expressed an interest in an income tax. 26

The state was "facing an Alaska-size shortfall," with a $5.2 billion state budget for which two-thirds of the revenue "cannot be collected." The proposed income tax would have been the first in 35 years in Alaska. Given the fiscal troubles facing the state, we predicted that Alaska would enact a personal income tax in 2016. This prediction did not come to pass. Governor Walker's proposal was "dismissed" by lawmakers who "refused to advance it to the floor for a vote in both the House and Senate." However, this defeat does not rule out the possibility that a personal income tax proposal could be resurrected in the near future, as oil prices and production continue to lag. The November elections saw a shift in the composition of the Alaska State House of Representatives from a Republican majority to one comprised of Democrats, moderate Republicans, and independents that have expressed an interest in an income tax. Remote seller nexus legislation. We predicted that 2016 would see continued action at the state level on remote seller nexus legislation with at least three additional states enacting click-through nexus and/or affiliate nexus provisions. This prediction partially verified in 2016. As far as what happened at the state level on nexus provisions, states were extraordinarily active in introducing bills on the subject, with 42 sales tax nexus bills being introduced in 16 states as of August 23, 2016. 27 While several states enacted notice and reporting requirements similar to those enacted by Colorado, 28 only one state, Louisiana, enacted click-through and affiliate nexus provisions requirements in 2016. 29

While several states enacted notice and reporting requirements similar to those enacted by Colorado, only one state, Louisiana, enacted click-through and affiliate nexus provisions requirements in 2016. Alabama litigation challenging Quill. Our prediction that 2016 would see a lawsuit filed in court challenging Alabama's regulation 30 requiring out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax in the absence of a physical presence in the state 31 materialized. Litigation challenging the regulation was filed in the Alabama Tax Tribunal. 32 However, we were incorrect in our prediction that states would adopt a wait-and-see approach on this issue in 2016. South Dakota enacted legislation in 2016 requiring certain remote sellers that do not have a physical presence in South Dakota to collect sales tax on sales made in the state. 33 Prior to the May 1, 2016 scheduled effective date of the legislation, the state filed a declaratory judgment action asserting that the legislation is valid 34 and remote retailers filed litigation challenging the facial constitutionality of the legislation. 35 Also, Tennessee promulgated a rule requiring that certain remote sellers that do not have a physical presence in the state collect sales tax. 36

requiring out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax in the absence of a physical presence in the state materialized. Litigation challenging the regulation was filed in the Alabama Tax Tribunal. However, we were incorrect in our prediction that states would adopt a wait-and-see approach on this issue in 2016. South Dakota enacted legislation in 2016 requiring certain remote sellers that do not have a physical presence in South Dakota to collect sales tax on sales made in the state. Prior to the May 1, 2016 scheduled effective date of the legislation, the state filed a declaratory judgment action asserting that the legislation is valid and remote retailers filed litigation challenging the facial constitutionality of the legislation. Also, Tennessee promulgated a rule requiring that certain remote sellers that do not have a physical presence in the state collect sales tax. More states will look to legalizing marijuana as a new source of revenue income. Given the substantial amounts of revenue Colorado and Washington generated through the legalization and taxation of marijuana, 37 we correctly predicted that at least one other state would legalize the sale of marijuana (either medical or recreational) in 2016 and impose a tax equivalent to the level of tax imposed in Colorado. In 2016, five states put the question of legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana to voters: Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada. 38 Voters in Nevada, California, Maine and Massachusetts each approved the measures with Arizona being the only state to see its initiative fail. California will legalize marijuana and impose a state excise tax of 15 percent on retail sales of marijuana. 39 Maine will impose a sales tax of 10 percent, 40 while Massachusetts will subject sales of marijuana and marijuana products to the state sales tax of 6.25 percent as well as an additional excise tax of 3.75 percent. 41 Additionally, a city or town can impose a separate tax of up to 2 percent. 42 Finally, Nevada will impose a 15 percent excise tax on wholesale sales of marijuana. 43 Colorado subjects retail marijuana to the 10 percent state marijuana sales tax, the 2.9 percent state sales tax plus any local sales taxes. 44

we correctly predicted that at least one other state would legalize the sale of marijuana (either medical or recreational) in 2016 and impose a tax equivalent to the level of tax imposed in Colorado. In 2016, five states put the question of legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana to voters: Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada. Voters in Nevada, California, Maine and Massachusetts each approved the measures with Arizona being the only state to see its initiative fail. California will legalize marijuana and impose a state excise tax of 15 percent on retail sales of marijuana. Maine will impose a sales tax of 10 percent, while Massachusetts will subject sales of marijuana and marijuana products to the state sales tax of 6.25 percent as well as an additional excise tax of 3.75 percent. Additionally, a city or town can impose a separate tax of up to 2 percent. Finally, Nevada will impose a 15 percent excise tax on wholesale sales of marijuana. Colorado subjects retail marijuana to the 10 percent state marijuana sales tax, the 2.9 percent state sales tax plus any local sales taxes. Increased scrutiny of property tax exemptions for hospitals. We correctly predicted that 2016 would see continued heightened scrutiny of property tax exemptions provided to hospitals with another state court decision being reached on this issue. In early 2016, the Illinois Appellate Court, Fourth District, held in Carle Foundation v. Cunningham Township 45 that a statutory exemption, contained in Section 15-86 46 of the Illinois Property Tax Code, for hospital property based on the value of the charitable services the hospital provided was unconstitutional because the exemption violated constitutional language limiting the available exemption from property tax to property used exclusively for charitable purposes. Additionally, at the end of 2016, the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, in Oswald v. Hamer, 47 upheld the constitutionality of Section 15-86, directly contradicting the holding in Carle. The Carle decision has been appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court and oral hearings were held last week.

that a statutory exemption, contained in Section 15-86 of the Illinois Property Tax Code, for hospital property based on the value of the charitable services the hospital provided was unconstitutional because the exemption violated constitutional language limiting the available exemption from property tax to property used exclusively for charitable purposes. Additionally, at the end of 2016, the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, in Oswald v. Hamer, upheld the constitutionality of Section 15-86, directly contradicting the holding in Carle. The Carle decision has been appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court and oral hearings were held last week. Conformity to PATH Act. On December 18, 2015, President Obama signed the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 (PATH Act), 48 which, among other things, extended the bonus depreciation for five years (50 percent rate for 2015-2017; 40 percent in 2018; and 30 percent in 2019). 49 Our prediction that states that historically have conformed to federal bonus depreciation provisions will continue to do so and not decouple as a result of the PATH Act verified in 2016.

which, among other things, extended the bonus depreciation for five years (50 percent rate for 2015-2017; 40 percent in 2018; and 30 percent in 2019). Our prediction that states that historically have conformed to federal bonus depreciation provisions will continue to do so and not decouple as a result of the PATH Act verified in 2016. Market-based sourcing. Given the strength of the movement towards market-based sourcing, we predicted that at least two states that use the cost of performance approach would transition to market-based sourcing through legislation enacted in 2016. This prediction verified as both Connecticut50 and Louisiana51 enacted legislation in 2016 that transitioned the states to market-based sourcing.52

Our 2017 Predictions

1. IRC Section 385 regulations

The issuance by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service of the final and temporary regulations under IRC Section 385 was a significant development in 2016.53 The Section 385 regulations govern the potential reclassification of certain types of intercompany debt transactions as equity and were intended to deter certain "earnings stripping transactions" often used as domestic, international or state and local tax planning strategies. While tax practitioners have issued a wealth of articles on the uncertainty surrounding the impact of these regulations at the state level,54 and whether states will conform to the federal regulations, states have yet to issue any guidance responding to the Section 385 regulations.55 Given the potential impact of the federal Section 385 regulations, we predict that at least two states will issue specific guidance related to conformity with the IRC Section 385 regulations.

2. Wynne hypotheticals

In Wynne,56 the U.S. Supreme Court held that state provisions allowing credits for income taxes paid to other states but denying credits for income taxes paid to the localities violated the Commerce Clause. Specifically, the Court held that Maryland's personal income tax statutes violated the internal consistency test because double taxation would exist if each state imposed the same tax structure, as portrayed in an elaborate hypothetical example.57 As 2016 got underway, two decisions emerged that utilized the Wynne hypothetical analysis. In First Marblehead Corp. v. Commissioner of Revenue,58 the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court applied the internal consistency test and determined that the application of the financial institution excise tax apportionment statute did not actually subject the taxpayer to double taxation. The U.S. Supreme Court vacated this judgment and remanded the case for further consideration in light of Wynne.59 On remand, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court applied a more comprehensive internal consistency test by examining whether there hypothetically would be double taxation if each state imposed the same tax structure.60 In West Virginia, the Supreme Court of Appeals held that use tax credits are applicable to sales taxes paid to both states and their local subdivisions on purchases of locomotive fuel.61 The Court found that not applying the credit for taxes paid to municipalities would violate the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. In its analysis, the Court used a hypothetical to illustrate that a taxpayer would be subject to additional tax unless the sales tax credit applied to taxes paid to states and taxes paid to local governments. We predict that Wynne hypotheticals will play a role in at least two state supreme court decisions in 2017.

3. States look for budget shortfall solutions

As of the beginning of January 2017, 31 states are projected to have budget shortfalls for the 2017 fiscal year.62 As a result, many states looking for ways to fill their budget gaps may consider income and sales tax measures. On the income tax side, raising corporate income tax rates could become a viable option. This reaction would counteract the recent inclination of states to reduce corporate income tax rates,63 and ironically, may be most likely in states that followed the tax rate reduction trend over the last few years to the extent budget gaps can be traced to such reduction. New Mexico, for example, is set to reduce its corporate tax rate from 6.6 percent to 6.2 percent on January 1,64 but is facing a $69 million budget shortfall for the current fiscal year despite spending cuts.65 With respect to the sales tax, the expansion of the base is likely to be targeted in numerous states. In 2016, we saw one state succeed in its efforts to expand its sales tax base and one state fail. Voters in Missouri approved an amendment to the state's constitution that would prohibit a new state or local sales, use or other similar tax on any service or transaction that was not subject to such a tax as of January 1, 2015.66 On the other hand, Pennsylvania was able to significantly expand its sales and use tax base to include a host of digital products.67 We predict that at least three states facing budget difficulties will try to solve their issues by expanding their sales tax base, and at least one state will raise corporate income tax rates.

4. Remote retailer notice requirements

Colorado's notice and reporting regime scored a victory in the last weeks of December as the U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari in Direct Marketing Association v. Brohl.68 Several other states looked to notice and reporting requirements in 2016 as a means of tackling the remote seller issue. Louisiana,69 Oklahoma70 and Vermont71 all enacted legislation in 2016 imposing such requirements on remote sellers. We predict that the U.S. Supreme Court's denial of certiorari in DMA will encourage at least three more states to enact sales tax remote retailer notice requirements.

5. Continuing scrutiny of property tax exemptions for non-profits

In 2016, as discussed above, two separate districts of the Illinois Appellate Court considered the constitutionality of Section 15-86 of the Illinois Property Tax Code,72 which added a new category of charitable exemption for hospitals. In Carle Foundation v. Cunningham Township,73 the Illinois Appellate Court, Fourth District, held that Section 15-86 is facially unconstitutional and unenforceable. In contrast, the First District of the Illinois Appellate Court issued a decision in Oswald v. Hamer74 upholding the constitutionality of Section 15-86, directly contradicting the Carle decision. In addition to the uncertainty regarding whether the rule of law as stated in Carle or Oswald will ultimately prevail, there is heightened scrutiny over property tax exemptions outside the realm of hospitals, as many are questioning the wisdom of giving property tax exemptions to non-profits in general.75 The Center for Non-Profits has predicted that a recent settlement by Princeton University in a lawsuit challenging its property tax exemption will set in motion other challenges to higher education institutions and other non-profits in New Jersey and beyond.76 We predict that the Illinois Supreme Court will affirm Carle, and that we will see increased scrutiny of property tax exemptions for other non-profits.

6. States consider tackling revenue fluctuations through gross receipts taxes

Corporate income taxes have long been known for their revenue volatility.77 Given the unpredictability of corporate income tax revenue streams, Ohio, Texas and Nevada all have turned to gross receipts taxes as a more predictable source of revenue.78 Given this trend, we predict that at least one state will introduce legislation to move from a corporate income tax to a non-income tax regime as a means to dampen revenue fluctuations.

7. The anti-Quill movement

In 2016, states continued to challenge Quill's79 physical presence requirement through the legislative and judicial process. South Dakota enacted legislation in 201680 requiring certain remote sellers that lack a physical presence in the state to collect sales tax on in-state sales and a challenge to this legislation has already been filed.81 Meanwhile, litigation has been filed with the Alabama Tax Tribunal challenging a regulation requiring certain out-of-state sellers making retail sales into Alabama to collect and remit sales and use tax in the absence of a physical presence in the state.82 Against this backdrop, we predict that anti-Quill legislation will continue to flourish in 2017, with at least two states adopting provisions. On the litigation front, we predict that the outlook will remain inconclusive in 2017 due to the deliberate nature of the judicial process in Alabama and questions of venue in the South Dakota challenge.

8. Retroactive tax legislation

In 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in United States v. Carlton,83 a case that set the standard for testing the constitutionality of retroactive tax legislation. However, since that decision, the limits of retroactive tax legislation have been tested84 and state legislatures have compounded this issue by using retroactive legislation as a mechanism to rewrite tax statutes and "to reverse unfavorable outcomes in tax litigation."85 In 2016, petitions for certiorari were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in two retroactive tax legislation cases. In Gillette Commercial Operations NA & Subsidiaries v. Michigan Department of Treasury,86 taxpayers are challenging the constitutionality of a Michigan law that retroactively repealed the Multistate Tax Compact. In Dot Foods, Inc. v. Department of Revenue,87 taxpayers are challenging a law that retroactively narrowed a Washington Business and Occupation (B&O) tax exemption. We predict that the U.S. Supreme Court will grant certiorari in at least one of the retroactive legislation cases.

9. Taxes on soft drinks and sugary items

Fueled by health concerns and revenue generation, a trend of taxing soft drinks and sugary items is gaining traction in cities across the U.S. Philadelphia recently enacted the "Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax," an ordinance that imposes a 1.5 cent per ounce tax on sugar-based drinks starting on January 1, 2017.88 The tax, which has withstood a challenge by consumers, retailers, distributors and trade associations,89 is estimated to generate $91 million in its first year, and will make Philadelphia the "first major U.S. city to enact a soda tax."90 Other states are mulling similar taxes. In New York, the Greater New York Hospital Association is calling for a soda tax to "combat obesity and diabetes" and "help reduce the fiscal impact on hospitals if the federal Affordable Care Act is repealed."91 In Illinois, Cook County approved a penny-per-fluid-ounce tax on sweetened beverages sold in the county.92 The tax, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2017, is expected to generate $73.7 million in 2017.93 In California, voters in San Francisco, Oakland and Albany all approved measures to tax sugary drinks.94 Voters in Boulder, Colorado also approved a sugar-sweetened beverage product distribution tax95 that is expected to generate $3.8 million a year.96 Given this emerging trend, we predict that least two more major municipalities will impose a soft drinks/sugary items tax.

10. States may be faced with groundbreaking federal conformity choices

The election of Donald Trump as the country's new president and the Republican sweep of the House and Senate set the stage for significant tax legislation at the federal level.97 During the campaign process, both Trump and House Republicans promised tax reform, including cutting tax rates on business income. While Trump has not offered many details on his tax plan, key proposals include reducing the corporate tax rate, repealing all business incentives except the R&D tax credit, repatriation of foreign earnings at a special tax rate, and repealing the estate and gift tax. Meanwhile, House Republicans have proposed a "destination-based cash flow tax" under which the tax would be "border-adjusted by exempting exports and excluding any deduction for the cost of imports."98 Each of these proposals could be considered groundbreaking, and the cumulative effect of adopting several components of these proposals would be staggering, with a tremendous impact on the calculation of the state income tax base. We predict that if a groundbreaking federal income tax change occurs in 2017, several states will work in concert to address whether, and if so, how to conform to the federal change by the end of the year.

