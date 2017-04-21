On March, 3, 2017, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
(USCIS) announced that it was suspending premium processing for all
H-1B petitions commencing April 3, 2017. USCIS advised that premium
processing may be suspended for up to six months. Last year, USCIS
also suspended premium processing, but resumed it about three weeks
later.
The temporary suspension includes all FY2018 H-1B regular and
master's advanced degree exemption ("master's
cap") cases. The suspension also includes H-1B petitions that
may be cap exempt.
USCIS further advised that the temporary suspension of premium
processing does not apply to other eligible nonimmigrant visa
categories, including, but not limited to the L1, R1 O1 P E1/E2 and
other nonimmigrant categories.
USCIS explained that the reason for suspension of H-1B
processing will assist it to reduce overall H-1B processing delays,
especially for those cases pending for inordinately long periods of
time. While there are exceptions allowing U.S. petitioners to request expedites, these are rarely
favorably granted.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
announced today that the annual H-1B quota for both the regular
65,000 visa petition bachelor's degree cap and the 20,000 visa
petition U.S. master's degree cap has been met for Fiscal Year
(FY) 2018.
Beginning June 6, 2017, the Canada immigration department will award points under the comprehensive ranking system in two new areas including strong French language ability, and having a sibling in Canada.
April 5, 2017 - Canadian Immigration authorities conducted the 8th round of invitations under Express Entry in 2017 and 58th overall, featuring a record lowest score of 431 and inviting 3753 applicants for permanent residence, under all programs.
The Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (MIDI) announced a maximum number of 5000 Skilled Worker Program applications submitted on line ("Mon projet Quebec"), will be accepted for its intake period in 2017. The period of reception will be revealed at a later date.
Quebec immigration authorities have announced they will begin accepting new applications under its highly successful Quebec Immigrant Investor Program for a limited period beginning May 29, 2017 and ending February 23, 2018.
