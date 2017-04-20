The past few days has generated a flurry of news regarding the
H-1B specialty occupation visa, including some interesting
developments that surprised many in the U.S. immigration realm. Our
readers should be aware of the following three main
developments:
1. The annual cap was reached and the lottery
completed. While
expected, USCIS announced that the Fiscal Year 2018 H-1B cap
was reached in the first week of filing. Each fiscal year the
agency is afforded 85,000 H-1B petitions that can be approved under
its congressionally-mandated cap. A total of 20,000 of such visas
are awarded to beneficiaries who have graduated a U.S. institution
of higher education with a Master's Degree or higher. As has
been the case for the past five years, all available numbers were
used at the earliest possible movement. Accordingly, USCIS
conducted a computer-generated random selection process (i.e. a
lottery) to select petitions to be adjudicated. The unselected
petitions will be returned to employers, together with their
uncashed filing fees.
The waiting game continues.
Because USCIS has suspended premium processing for all H-1Bs that
could be cap-subject, petitioners may be waiting several weeks
to receive paper receipt notices. In our experience such receipts
will trickle in, somewhat unpredictably, starting this week and
ending in mid-May. Independently of waiting, Petitioners can also
confirm the acceptance of the submission by reviewing the back side
of the filing fee check. USCIS cashes the accepted petitions'
checks and prints a receipt number under the endorsement. While the
timing of confirmation is less predictable, it generally offers a
faster confirmation of acceptance compared to awaiting the receipt
notice by post.
2. USCIS received significantlyfewerpetitions than last
year. For the past five years, as the U.S. economy has
rebounded from the 2008 Financial Crisis and ensuing recession,
H-1B filings have increased every year.
Fiscal
Year
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Number of
Filings
199,000
236,000
233,000
172,500
124,000
Given the relatively strong economy, most U.S. immigration
professionals were expecting this year's numbers to outpace
last year's – yet filings dropped to their lowest levels
since April 2014. Potential reasons could be that employers are
seeking to use the visa less as a result of previous experience
with the lottery, H-1B related criticism from government officials,
or an increase in hiring overseas.
3. President Trump is to sign an Executive Order
Reviewing the H-1B Visa Regulations. As reported by many
media outlets yesterday, President Trump is soon expected to sign
an executive order calling for the Department of Homeland Security
to review its H-1B regulations as part of his
so-called "buy American, hire American" campaign
rhetoric.
Citing unnamed Administration officials, The New York Times reports that USCIS will aim to "mak[e] it
harder for technology companies to recruit low-wage workers from
foreign countries and undercut Americans looking for jobs."
The administration further "seeks changes to the program that
would require applicants and their potential employers to
demonstrate that the visas are going only to 'the most highly
skilled workers' in their fields." How any regulatory
reform will work out remains to be seen, and would be potentially
subject to judicial challenge as limiting the H-1B to "the
best and brightest" would essentially duplicate the O-1
visa.
We will keep our readers apprised of all further
developments.
