United States: New OIG Rules Change Patient Incentive Program Landscape: Where Are The Limits Now?

Last Updated: April 20 2017
Article by Tony Maida, Emily J. Cook and Tiffany T. Mason

Summary

With health care becoming more consumer-driven, health care providers and health plans are wrestling with how to incentivize patients to participate in health promotion programs and treatment plans. As payments are increasingly being tied to quality outcomes, a provider's ability to engage and improve patients' access to care may both improve patient outcomes and increase providers' payments. In December 2016, the Office of Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services (OIG) issued a final regulation implementing new "safe harbors" for certain patient incentive arrangements and programs, and released its first Advisory Opinion (AO) under the new regulation in March 2017. Together, the new regulation and AO provide guardrails for how patient engagement and access incentives can be structured to avoid penalties under the federal civil monetary penalty statute (CMP) and the anti-kickback statute (AKS).

With health care becoming more consumer-driven, many health care providers and health plans are wrestling with how to incentivize patients to participate in, and adhere to, health promotion programs and treatment plans. As payments are increasingly being tied to quality outcomes, a provider's ability to effectively engage patients and improve patients' access to care may both improve patient outcomes and increase providers' payments. In December 2016, the Office of Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services (OIG) issued a final regulation implementing new "safe harbors" for certain patient incentive arrangements and programs, and released its first Advisory Opinion (AO) under the new regulation in March 2017. Together, the new regulation and AO provide guardrails for how patient engagement and access incentives can be structured to avoid penalties under the federal civil monetary penalty statute (CMP) and the anti-kickback statute (AKS).

New Regulation

OIG's new regulation interprets the changes made to the beneficiary inducement provisions of the CMP by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The CMP prohibits offering "remuneration" to individuals eligible for federal health care program benefits that the offeror knows or should know are likely to influence beneficiaries' selection of particular providers, practitioners or suppliers. The ACA added an exception to permit "certain remuneration that poses a low risk of harm and promotes access to care."

The regulation addresses three main concepts:

  • Access to Care: OIG interprets "promoting access to care" as "improving a particular beneficiary's, or a defined beneficiary population's, ability to obtain items and services payable by Medicare or a State health care program." OIG explained that its interpretation encompasses providing the tools necessary for removing "socioeconomic, educational, geographic, mobility, or other barriers that could prevent patients from seeking care (including preventive care) or following through with a treatment plan."

OIG's preamble example illustrates this distinction. OIG states that providing free child care to individuals to attend a smoking cessation program (in instances where smoking cessation programs are covered by Medicare or a state health care program) removes a potential socioeconomic barrier (child care costs) to the patient's ability to seek care. In contrast, offering movie tickets to individuals to attend smoking cessation programs does not remove any barriers to seeking care or complying with a treatment plan.

  • Care: OIG defines "care" in "access to care" as "access to items and services that are payable by Medicare or a state health care program for the beneficiaries who receive them." This means that the exception may not cover remuneration that encourages beneficiaries to access services that could promote general wellness, unless those services are covered by the individual's Medicare or state health care program benefit. This "care" limitation may result in some incentives being permissible in some states but not others depending on the applicable Medicaid scope of benefits or differences between Medicare Advantage plan benefits.
  • Low Risk of Harm: OIG stated that remuneration would pose a low risk of harm to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and the Medicare and Medicaid programs by (i) being unlikely to interfere with, or skew, clinical decision making, (ii) being unlikely to increase costs to federal health care programs or beneficiaries through overutilization or inappropriate utilization and (iii) not raising patient safety or quality-of-care concerns.

In its March 2017 AO 17-01, OIG discussed listed some factors in its analysis, such as whether:

  1. eligibility to receive the remuneration is conditioned on the receipt of a particular service from the provider;
  2. the physician receives remuneration that encourages referring eligible patients to the hospital;
  3. the provider shifts the remuneration's cost to the programs or claims the costs of the remuneration on its cost report;
  4. the provider advertises the remuneration;
  5. the remuneration is offered it to patients prior to their scheduling services; and
  6. the remuneration could appear to encourage patients to seek out unnecessary or poor quality care.

Takeaways from the New Regulation

Promote, rather than reward, access to care. Organizations seeking to create or modify their patient incentive programs in response to these new rules should note the distinction between "promoting access" and "rewarding" patients. OIG's favorable view of "promoting" access through removing barriers over "rewarding" access by encouraging patients to seek care may prove to be a blurry line in practice. Also, organizations will need to note what items and services qualify as "care" in their applicable jurisdiction. The rule's construction may create a situation of haves and have-nots–the more generous the Medicaid managed care plan or Medicare Advantage plan benefits, the more flexibility organizations have to assist patients in seeking covered care. Finally, it is not entirely clear why "rewards" are not permitted when viewed under a public health lens. Whether through providing free child care or movie tickets, successful attendance at a smoking cessation program would likely improve a beneficiary's health regardless of whether their federal benefits covered the program, as well as benefit the federal health care programs in the long run by eliminating unhealthy behavior that contributes to increasing health care costs. 

Facilitating patient-physician communication or compliance with a treatment plan is a safe zone. The new rule favors remuneration that acts to improve patient-physician communication and the patient's involvement in managing their care and health conditions, with the apparent goal of better health outcomes. OIG provides three examples: (1) a primary care group practice's purchase of a subscription to a Web-based food and activity tracker that offers information about healthy lifestyles for its diabetic patients; (2) a hospital sending its patients home with inexpensive devices that record data (such as weight or other vitals) that is then transmitted to the hospital or primary care provider; and (3) providing patients with an item that dispenses medications at a certain time at the correct dosage.

In the first two examples, OIG notes that these forms of remuneration promote access to care by preparing both the patient and the physician for follow-up care. Example (1) "would help the patient understand and manage the interaction between lifestyle, disease, and prescribed treatment and create a record that would facilitate interactions with the physician for future care-planning." Example (2) "increases the beneficiary's ability to capture information necessary for follow-up care and to comply with the treatment plan." Both examples facilitate patient-physician communication, as one equips the patient with resources that allow for informed decision-making and compliance, and the other offers the physician easier access to the information necessary for providing quality care. OIG endorses Example (3) because "[the item] is a tool that enables the patient to access the right drugs at the appropriate dosage and time" and, as such, may reduce errors associated with the patient misremembering or misunderstanding physicians' instructions.

Remember: cash or "cash equivalents" are unacceptable. OIG defines "cash equivalents" as items that can be converted to cash (e.g., checks) or that are used like cash (e.g., general purpose debit cards). However, OIG would not consider "gift cards that can be redeemed only at certain stores for a certain purpose, like a gasoline gift card" as cash or cash equivalents. When providing gift cards, providers should be particularly mindful that OIG's threshold for nominal non-cash gifts is $15 per gift and $75 per beneficiary annually. 

Look at other applicable exceptions and safe harbors. Other new CMP exceptions and safe harbors can protect certain benefits that do not fall within the access to care exception. For example, there are specific exceptions for retailer rewards programs, providing free or discounted items to individuals in financial need and for remuneration that promotes access to preventive care. Free or discounted local transportation services that fall within the scope of the AKS's new safe harbor would also qualify for protection. OIG clarified that remuneration that meets an AKS safe harbor is also excepted from the beneficiary inducements CMP. These additional exceptions and safe harbors have similarly detailed requirements, meriting a close analysis of a proposed program to ensure that it qualifies.

Double-check AKS analysis if no available safe harbor. Patient engagement programs also implicate the AKS. The AKS prohibits knowingly and willfully offering or paying remuneration to a person to induce or reward ordering or purchasing items or services paid for by a federal health care program. The ACA only changed the definition of "remuneration" in the CMP; the AKS does not contain a definition of "remuneration" and OIG has not created one. Fortunately, OIG is also charged with interpreting the AKS and has issued various advisory opinions examining particular arrangements under the AKS and CMP. In AO 17-01, OIG reviewed a patient assistance program involving free lodging and meals for certain patients and concluded that the arrangement, which did not meet an AKS safe harbor, posed minimal AKS risk for the same reasons OIG discussed under the CMP analysis. In the absence of seeking an advisory opinion for a particular incentive program, providers should separately review proposed programs for compliance issues under both AKS and CMP statutes.

Is the CMP implicated in the first place? OIG notes several times that the CMP is not implicated at all if the provider offering the remuneration does not know or should not know that it is likely to influence the individual to seek items or services from a particular provider, practitioner or supplier. OIG provides some examples, including a hospital providing an incentive to a beneficiary to follow up with a physician post-discharge without regard to who that physician may be and without recommending any physician in particular. Although this example is somewhat vague (perhaps on purpose), it is possible that, in some circumstances, OIG could view incentives to seek post-discharge care as likely to influence the beneficiary to seek items or services from that hospital in the future.

The key to this analysis appears to be the likelihood of this outcome, which may depend on the nature of the incentive and the circumstances of the particular patient. For example, patients who are "frequent flyers" may not require any additional incentive to seek care at that hospital in the future, and thus the remuneration would not make their return any more likely than before. However, one reason for their "frequent flyer" status may be the lack of a regular primary care physician, perhaps due to barriers similar to those addressed in the CMP rule. Incentivizing such patients to seek a primary care physician may remove a barrier, which could result in the patient not returning to the hospital. OIG also references providing patients with educational or informational materials about community resources, such as assistance for housing, food or domestic violence counseling, and post-discharge patient follow-up contacts as not implicating the CMP. These activities could be considered supportive care or normal discharge planning that ensures patients are equipped to manage the life circumstances that impact their health conditions.

Will the Rule Disappear? Last, and certainly not least, the ACA's fate is uncertain at this time. Consequently, it is not clear whether the changes to the CMP will remain in an ACA "repeal and replace" effort. If the CMP reverts back to its pre-ACA form, the statutory support for the new exceptions and safe harbors will disappear. However, lawmakers may be incentivized to keep in place provisions, such as the access to care exception, that arguably benefit patients and providers, while posing minimal risk of increasing costs to the federal government. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.