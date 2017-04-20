Federal Circuit Evaluates PTAB Reliance On Expert Testimony To Satisfy Substantial Evidence

Addressing for the first time the
extent to which the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) may rely
on expert testimony to satisfy the substantial evidence standard of
review, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed in
part, vacated in part and remanded the PTAB's decision of
obviousness in an inter partes reexamination proceeding.
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. v. Strava, Inc., Case No.
2016-1475 (Fed. Cir., Feb. 27, 2017) (Wallach, J) (O'Malley, J,
concurring in part and dissenting in part).
Strava sought inter partes
reexamination of Icon's patent. During the proceedings, Strava
submitted expert declarations in support of its obviousness
arguments. The declarations addressed the pertinent factual issues
but also included opinions (from technical experts) as to the
ultimate question of obviousness. The examiner rejected the claims
as obvious in view of the prior art and in many cases expressly
adopted Strava's reasoning and incorporated by reference the
analysis provided in Strava's briefing. In due course, the PTAB
affirmed the examiner's decision and, with respect to some of
the claims, adopted the examiner's reasoning without providing
independent fact finding or analysis. Icon
appealed.
Icon argued that the PTAB erred in
relying on the "legal conclusions" of Strava's expert
in affirming the examiner's finding of obviousness. In
particular, Icon argued that Strava's expert's declarations
"go well beyond supplying opinions regarding factual
matters" because they "improperly" reach the
ultimate conclusion that the claims are obvious. Icon further
argued that because the examiner cited to large portions of the
expert's declarations, the expert's legal conclusions
improperly supplanted the Examiner's analysis.
Icon did not dispute that Strava's technical expert was
qualified, but argued that "the Examiner erred because he
extensively cited to statements in the [expert] Declarations."
As a result, Icon argued, "the Examiner 'did not form his
own legal conclusions of obviousness' but rather 'adopted
the legal conclusions provided to him by [Appellees'
expert].'"
The Federal Circuit rejected Icon's arguments, explaining
that to the extent that Icon "challenges the PTAB's
factual findings, as adopted from the Examiner, the PTAB is
permitted to weigh expert testimony and other record evidence and,
in so doing, rely on certain portions of an expert's
declaration while disregarding others." Further, with regard
to Icon's challenge to the PTAB's legal conclusions,
"there is no per se prohibition against relying on an
expert's declaration in support of factual findings underlying
a legal conclusion of obviousness solely because the declaration
states that something 'would have been obvious.'" As
the Court noted, "we frequently have affirmed PTAB
determinations on obviousness that rely on expert declarations that
include such statements, so long as other aspects of the
declarations contain statements related to factual
findings."
Even though the examiner and the PTAB were permitted to rely on
expert testimony in finding the claims obvious, the Federal Circuit
found that the wholesale adoption of such testimony without
independent fact finding or explanation failed to satisfy the
substantial evidence standard. For example, with respect to some of
the claims at issue, the PTAB adopted and incorporated by reference
the examiner's findings and analysis, but the examiner's
findings and analysis were themselves limited to adoption and
incorporation of Strava's arguments. As a result,
"[n]either the PTAB nor the Examiner made any factual
findings; instead both purported to incorporate by reference
arguments drafted by Appellees' attorneys." But
"[a]ttorney argument is not evidence," and the PTAB's
and the examiner's "adoption" of such attorney
argument cannot "transform Appellees' attorney argument
into factual findings or supply the requisite explanation that must
accompany such findings." The Court reached the opposite
conclusion for claims where either the examiner or the PTAB made
findings of fact and provided explanations sufficient to discern
the link between the facts and the conclusion of obviousness.
In Wasica Finance GmbH v. Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., No. 15-2078 (Fed. Cir. 2017), the patentee Wasica Finance discovered, among other things, the importance of using consistent terminology in the patent specification and claims.
Why wait more than a week after the Supreme Court issued its March 21 decision in SCA Hygiene Products Aktiebolag et al. v. First Quality Baby Products, LLC, et al. to send a "Breaking News" eAlert? Because the Supreme Court said delay doesn't matter!
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).