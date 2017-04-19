Seyfarth Synopsis:Two Florida
federal district court judges require websites to have a
"nexus" to a physical location for coverage under Title
III of the ADA, but a third judge requires more.
The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals (which includes Florida,
Alabama, and Georgia) has yet to decide whether and to what extent
Title III of the ADA applies to websites of public accommodations,
but recent rulings from three different federal judges in Florida
do provide insight on where the judges in that circuit may draw the
lines.
Gil v. Winn Dixie. In December 2016,
we
wrote about the Gil v. Winn DixieStores case
where a blind plaintiff alleged that Winn Dixie's website
violated Title III of the ADA because it was not accessible to him.
Winn Dixie moved to dismiss the case, arguing that websites are not
covered by Title III of the ADA because they are not physical
places. Though not a party to the lawsuit, the Department of
Justice filed a Statement of Interest supporting the plaintiff and
expressing its view that "Title III applies to discrimination
in the goods and services 'of' a place of public
accommodation, rather than being limited to those goods and
services provided 'at' or 'in' a place of public
accommodation." In response, Winn Dixie objected to the
DOJ's involvement and moved to strike the DOJ's Statement
of Interest.
District Court Judge Robert Scola
recently denied Winn Dixie's motion to dismiss the case and
to strike the DOJ's Statement of Interest. The case is now on
its way to a bench trial — the first trial concerning an ADA
Title III claim about a website, to our knowledge. In denying the
motion to dismiss, Judge Scola agreed with the DOJ's analysis
that the law guarantees a plaintiff equal access to the services,
privileges, and advantages "of" a public accommodation,
not just those that are offered "at" a place of
accommodation. Judge Scola noted that "Winn-Dixie's
website is heavily integrated with, and in many ways operates as a
gateway to, Winn-Dixie's physical store locations." The
court found that allegations concerning the website's store
locator feature and prescription ordering service for in-store pick
up, if proven, could establish "nexus between Winn-Dixie's
website and its physical stores."
Gomez v. J. Lindeberg USA, LLC. In
this
case, the defendant defaulted and District Court Judge Kathleen
Williams had to determine if, on the basis of the facts alleged in
the complaint, serial plaintiff Andrew Gomez was entitled to have a
judgment entered in his favor. The complaint alleged that the
plaintiff could not purchase clothing or search for store locations
on the defendant retailer's website because it was not
accessible. Judge Williams concluded that the plaintiff had alleged
sufficient facts establish a "nexus between the challenged
service and the place of public accommodation," and entered an
injunction requiring the defendant to "undertake immediate
remedial measures to make its website readily accessible and usable
to people with visual disabilities." The judge also ordered
the defendant to pay plaintiff's attorneys' fees and
costs.
Gomez v. Bang & Olufsen. District
Court Judge Joan Lenard
held in this case that the plaintiff had failed to state a
claim under the ADA because he had not alleged that the
website's alleged inaccessibility impeded his full use and
enjoyment of the brick-and-mortar store. The plaintiff had alleged
that he could not shop for items on the website to have them
delivered to his home. Judge Lenard held that the plaintiff failed
to claim "an actual (not hypothetical) impediment to the use
of Defendant's retail location."
To summarize, two of the three Florida federal judges to have
decided whether Title III of the ADA covers websites of public
accommodations require a "nexus" between the website and
a physical place of business where customers go (in alignment with
the Ninth Circuit and precluding suits against web-only
businesses), and one requires that the website's lack of
accessibility actually impede a plaintiff's access to a
physical place of business. All three judges agree that websites
with no nexus to a physical place of public accommodation are not
covered by the ADA.
