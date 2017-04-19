Revisions to the challenge and appeal process recently
introduced by the National Advertising Division of the Council of
Better Business Bureaus (NAD) are making proceedings before the NAD
considerably more efficient for challengers and advertisers.
One of the more notable revisions to the NAD's Policies and
Procedures was the addition of Rule 2.2(E), which provides that the
NAD will administratively close a case if the challenger and
advertiser reach a private settlement. Prior to the introduction of
this rule, the NAD's discretion to close a case by consent of
the parties was based on the far more amorphous Rule 2.2(B)(1)(f),
which allows the NAD to administratively close a case if the
allegations at issue are "without sufficient merit to warrant
the expenditure of NAD/CARU's resources." Importantly,
when the NAD administratively closed a case pursuant to Rule
2.2(B)(1)(f), it typically conducted a review of the settlement
reached between the parties to ensure it resolved all "public
interest issues" related to the challenged advertising
campaign.
In contrast, under the new Rule 2.2(E), the NAD will
automatically close a case upon written agreement of the parties.
Although the NAD reserves the right to independently bring its own
complaint based on the advertising at issue, the language of Rule
2.2(E) makes clear that the NAD respects the wishes of the
advertiser and challenger in resolving the dispute privately. In
short, this procedural change makes settlements far more efficient
and certain, and enables advertisers and challengers to reach
private settlements without the NAD's involvement.
Unsurprisingly, the addition of Rule 2.2(E) has dramatically
increased the number of challenges that are privately settled.
During the year immediately following the introduction of Rule
2.2(E), eight challenges were administratively closed under that
rule – the same number of challenges administratively closed
during the preceding five years pursuant to Rule 2.2(B)(1)(f).
Key Takeaways
The NAD's revised rules further
the organization's goal of providing efficient and
cost-effective resolution of advertising disputes.
Rule 2.2(E)'s deference to
private settlements will encourage challengers to negotiate
directly with advertisers to reach private resolutions of their
disputes.
