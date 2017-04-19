The Dec. 31, 2017 deadline for Department of Defense (DoD)
contractors to comply with DoD's cybersecurity and breach
reporting requirements is looming. The requirements, which are set
forth in DoD's Oct. 21, 2016, final rule, "Network
Penetration Reporting and Contracting for Cloud Services,"
apply to all contractors – including small businesses –
that support DoD contracts and handle controlled unclassified
information (CUI).
On June 23, 2017, DoD will host an Industry Information Day,
open to all contractors, to brief industry on implementation of the
new rules and to address industry feedback. In order to
attend, companies need to register
at osd.dibcsiaevents@mail.mil by June 12, 2017. Companies
can also submit written questions to the same address by May 1,
2017. The public meeting will be held at the Mark Center
Auditorium, 4800 Mark Center Drive, Alexandria, Va.
The DoD Industry Information Day underscores the scope and
importance of the cybersecurity rules. By the Dec. 31, 2017
deadline, most DoD contractors will need to have information
systems meeting the standards contained in National Institute of
Standards and Technology (NIST) Publication 800-171, Protecting
Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Information
Systems and Organizations, or an "equally effective"
system that must be approved before award. Contractors must
additionally implement policies and processes designed to ensure
compliance with the rule's 72-hour breach notification
deadline.
DoD contractors who have not already done so will need to review
their existing information security policies and procedures to
identify and remedy any gaps between their information security
systems and the NIST 800-171 standards by the end-of-year
implementation deadline.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
