Judge McNamara determined to reopen the record after the hearing
and take judicial notice of two PTAB decisions denying institution
of IPR challenges of the asserted patents in Certain Composite
Aerogel Insulation Materials and Methods for Manufacturing the
Same, Inv. No. 337-TA-1003. The ALJ's decision raises
interesting issues with respect to the effect of PTAB decisions on
Section 337 investigations.
Respondent Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. filed two petition
for inter partes review of two asserted patents in
September and October of last year. On March 21, 2017 and March 23,
2017, the PTAB issued decisions denying both of Respondent
Alison's petitions.
On March 24, 2017, one month after the completion of the
evidentiary hearing, pursuant to ITC Rule 210.42(g), Complainant
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. filed a motion to reopen proceedings for
receipt of the two PTAB decisions into evidence or in the
alternative for the ALJ to take judicial notice of the decisions.
Aspen argued that "[t]he PTAB's decisions that Alison
failed to meet the minimal institution standard are clearly
relevant to whether Alison can meet the higher burden it faces in
this investigation, particularly where Alison relied on many of the
same prior art references and arguments, and the same expert, in
its petitions as it did during this investigation."
Respondents opposed the motion noting that the PTAB decisions
have little relevance in the ITC given the PTAB's different
standard for invalidity and limited evidentiary record.
Judge McNamara sided with Complainant and determined to reopen
the record for receipt of the decisions. She also took judicial
notice of both decisions. The ALJ noted that the PTAB decisions
"are relevant and may inform the issues in this
Investigation" but also recognized that they "are not
final decisions and are based on a different evidentiary standard
and record."
The ALJ's initial determination on violation of Section 337
is due on June 8, 2017.
Takeaway
To date, the ITC has shown little deference to PTAB IPR
decisions. The ITC has
not stayed an investigation pending an instituted IPR, and the
ITC has even
found a patent not invalid that was previously found unpatentable
in an IPR proceeding. But the ITC has not weighed in on whether
a PTAB decision not to institute an IPR can rebut a
respondent's invalidity case. Judge McNamara's order finds
that such decisions are at least relevant in a Section 337
Investigation. We'll have to wait for her initial determination
to see how much persuasive value they actually have.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
