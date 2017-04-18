April 17, 2017- Shortly after New Year's Day we brought you
news that the
E-2 Visa is moving forward for Israeli nationals, with a
projection that it would go "live" the first or second
quarter of 2015. The U.S. Department of State ("DOS") has
tempered the optimism of these initial reports by signaling that
the
E-2 visa might not be available until October 2017.
Specifically, during the Spring 2017 American Immigration
Lawyers Association meeting with DOS, the agency stated:
Public Law 112-130 authorized E-2
visa classification for nationals of Israel if that government
provides similar status to nationals of the United States. Israel
is in the process of making certain regulatory changes that we
expect will provide a basis for the Department of State to make a
determination that Israel meets the similarity of status
requirement. We
anticipate that E-2 visas will be available for nationals of Israel
by the fourth quarter of calendar year 2017.
Although a treaty has been in place for several years, the lack
of E-2 availability due to regulatory delay has frustrated many
Israeli nationals. Presently, those without dual nationality may
only avail themselves of the E-1 treaty trader visa, which requires
companies to engage in substantial international trade to qualify.
Additionally, a majority of the trade must be with Israel,
disqualifying many entrepreneurs seeking to utilize the visa for
more "domestic purposes". Israeli applicants accordingly
would need to acquire a second nationality that holds an E-2 treaty
with the United States,
such as Grenada, which provides citizenship by investment.
We will continue to keep our clients apprised of new
developments as the situation continues to unfold.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
announced today that the annual H-1B quota for both the regular
65,000 visa petition bachelor's degree cap and the 20,000 visa
petition U.S. master's degree cap has been met for Fiscal Year
(FY) 2018.
Beginning June 6, 2017, the Canada immigration department will award points under the comprehensive ranking system in two new areas including strong French language ability, and having a sibling in Canada.
April 5, 2017 - Canadian Immigration authorities conducted the 8th round of invitations under Express Entry in 2017 and 58th overall, featuring a record lowest score of 431 and inviting 3753 applicants for permanent residence, under all programs.
The Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (MIDI) announced a maximum number of 5000 Skilled Worker Program applications submitted on line ("Mon projet Quebec"), will be accepted for its intake period in 2017. The period of reception will be revealed at a later date.
Quebec immigration authorities have announced they will begin accepting new applications under its highly successful Quebec Immigrant Investor Program for a limited period beginning May 29, 2017 and ending February 23, 2018.
