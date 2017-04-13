Maryland General Assembly Sends Paid Sick Leave Law To Governor

On April 5, 2017, the Maryland General Assembly passed the
Maryland Healthy Working Families Act (the "Act") which,
if approved by Governor Larry Hogan, would require employers with
15 or more employees to provide their employees with 40 hours of
paid sick and safe leave annually beginning on January 1, 2018.
Smaller employers, i.e., those employers with 14 or fewer
employees, would be required to provide their employees with 40
hours of unpaid sick and safe leave annually. Under the Act,
employees would accrue sick and safe leave at a rate of at least
one hour for every 30 hours worked.
Employers would be required to allow employees to use sick and
safe leave to care for or treat the employee's own mental or
physical illness, injury or condition; to obtain preventative
medical care for the employee or the employee's family members;
to care for a family member with a mental or physical illness,
injury or condition; for maternity or paternity leave; or in
situations where the absence is necessary due to domestic violence,
sexual assault or stalking committed against the employee or the
employee's family member. A family member includes the
employee's children, parents, spouse, grandparents,
grandchildren and siblings.
The Act, however, contains exceptions and would not apply
to:
Employees who regularly work less than 12 hours a week;
Employees who are employed in the construction industry and are
covered by a collective bargaining agreement that expressly waives
the requirements of the law; and
Certain "as-needed" employees in a health or human
services industry.
In addition, employers would not be required to allow employees
to:
Use more than 64 hours of sick and safe leave in a year;
Accrue more than 64 hours at any time; or
Use sick and safe leave during the first 106 calendar days that
the employee works for the employer (although leave must accrue
during this initial employment period).
Pursuant to the Maryland Constitution, the Act must be presented
to Governor Hogan by April 30, 2017, and the Governor must sign or
veto the bill by May 30, 2017. Although Governor Hogan has
threatened to veto the bill, both the Maryland House and Senate
passed the legislation with enough votes to override such a
veto. Should Governor Hogan veto the bill, Maryland lawmakers
likely will not have the opportunity to override the veto until
next year's legislative session, which begins on January 10,
2018, because this year's 90-day legislative session ended on
April 10, 2017.
If the Act becomes law, Maryland would become the eighth state
to require employers to provide paid sick leave.
