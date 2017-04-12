Executive Summary: President Trump has
signed a Joint Resolution (H.J. Res. 37) disapproving federal agency
rules implementing the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces Executive Order
(EO 13673) (also known as the "Blacklisting" EO) signed
by former President Obama in 2014. President Trump also issued an
EO on March 27, 2017, revoking EO 13673. The
revocation of the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces EO and its
implementing regulations means federal contractors will not be
required to comply with the EO's requirement to disclose
violations of 14 different
federal workplace laws and their state-law equivalents.
Additionally, contractors will not be required to comply with the
EO's paycheck disclosure requirements nor will its prohibition
on mandatory arbitration of certain Title VII or sexual assault or
harassment claims take effect.
Background
President Obama signed EO 13673 on July 31, 2014. As discussed
in more detail in our prior
Alert, the EO required federal contractors and subcontractors
bidding on contracts over $500,000 to disclose any violations that
they have incurred under 14 different federal workplace laws (and
their state-law equivalents) in the last three years. It also
prohibited contractors and subcontractors with contracts exceeding
$1 million from requiring employees to arbitrate their Title VII or
sexual assault or harassment claims. Additionally, it required
contractors to provide employees with paycheck details regarding
hours worked, overtime hours, and additions or deductions to their
pay and required formal notice to an individual if that person is
classified as an independent contractor. The day before the EO was
to take effect, a federal district court in Texas temporarily
halted implementation of the "blacklisting" requirements
and the arbitration prohibition. The court did not halt
implementation of the paycheck transparency requirements, which
took effect January 1, 2017. See
On Eve of Implementation, Federal Court Presses Pause on Nearly
Every Provision of Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces
"Blacklisting" Executive Order.
While litigation over the EO was pending, House and Senate
leaders introduced a Joint Resolution of Disapproval on January 30,
2017, to block implementation of the blacklisting rule through the
Congressional Review Act. Under the Congressional Review Act,
Congress may pass a resolution of disapproval to prevent a federal
agency from implementing a rule or issuing a substantially similar
rule without Congressional authorization. According to a Press Release from the House Education and
Workforce Committee, the joint resolution "would block the
blacklisting rule from taking effect and prevent future
administrations from promulgating a similar rule." Both the
House and Senate passed the Joint Resolution, which President Trump
signed on March 27, 2017.
Impact on Employers
Although the blacklisting and arbitration provisions were
already on hold pursuant to the federal court injunction, the Joint
Resolution blocks the implementation of all of the EO's
provisions and its regulations, including the paycheck disclosure
requirements. Additionally, the Joint Resolution precludes future
administrations from implementing "substantially similar"
rules without Congressional approval. While the Joint Resolution
does not revoke the federal agency rules, President Trump's EO
revoking EO 13673 urges all executive departments and agencies to
"consider promptly rescinding any orders, rules, regulations,
guidance, guidelines, or policies implementing or enforcing the
revoked Executive Orders."
