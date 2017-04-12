Jennifer J. Froehlich is Senior Counsel and Phillip M.
Schreiber is a Partner both in our
Chicago office.
In a landmark decision issued on April 4, 2017, the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit held in Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College of
Indiana, No. 15-1720 (en banc) that
discrimination in employment based on one's sexual orientation
is prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In
particular, the Court held that discrimination on the basis of
sexual orientation is a form of unlawful sex discrimination.
Kimberly Hively, an openly gay individual, brought a Title VII
sex discrimination claim against her former employer, alleging that
she was not promoted and her teaching contract was not renewed
because she is a lesbian. The U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Indiana dismissed Hively's case, citing Seventh
Circuit precedent that sexual orientation was not protected under
Title VII. A three-member panel of the Seventh Circuit affirmed the
dismissal on the basis of past precedent. However, the Seventh
Circuit then took the unusual step of reconsidering the decision
en banc, which means that all of the active Seventh
Circuit judges would participate. In an 8 to 3 decision, the en
banc panel voted to overrule past precedent and find that
sexual orientation was protected by Title VII.
Notably, the Seventh Circuit expressly reserved for a different
case whether or when religious institutions may make employment
decisions based on sexual orientation. The Seventh Circuit also
expressed no opinion on the propriety of considering sexual
orientation in the provision of social or public services.
Takeaways and Considerations
The Seventh Circuit is the first federal appellate court to hold
that sexual orientation is protected by Title VII. Until now, every
other federal court of appeals has declined to find that sexual
orientation is protected by Title VII. Most recently, in March
2017, the Eleventh Circuit expressly declined to recognize sexual
orientation as being protected by Title VII. Now that there is a
split in the Circuit Courts on this issue, the Supreme Court may
step in to definitively decide the question.
The Seventh Circuit's extension of Title VII's
protections to sexual orientation applies in Illinois, Indiana and
Wisconsin only. But employers should keep in mind that many state
and local laws governing fair employment practices, including in
Illinois and Wisconsin, expressly prohibit discrimination based on
sexual orientation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
