The Center for
Enterprise Development, with support from JP Morgan Chase,
published a study on the racial wealth divide in
Baltimore. Baltimore is hardly alone in struggling with the
challenges of wealth inequality which, according to this report,
has been expanding in urban centers such as Baltimore. "This
growing inequality has manifested through gentrification and
concentrated poverty in communities of color." It's not
hard to envision that separation in Baltimore: barely four miles
lie between Penn-North, the epicenter of the unrest after Freddie
Gray's death two years ago, and the Inner Harbor. Two worlds
separated by a ten minute drive.
Mind the Gap. The CFED report provides plenty
of detail, but the take away couldn't be clearer. For
Baltimore, a majority minority city, Black residents fare worse
than African Americans nationally; White residents fare better than
the national averages (and the national average itself isn't
acceptable). The CFED report highlights in particular the
disparities in education and employment. The difference between
Whites and Blacks with college degrees is over three times; the
unemployment rate differential is also three times.
The Legacy of One Baltimore. As a region,
we're not without a desire to make a difference. After the
unrest two years ago, many opened their wallets and sent millions
in support of then Mayor Rawlings-Blake's initiative to fund
change in our most distressed communities. As explored in
yesterday's Baltimore Sun article, One Baltimore has since
folded and there is a shared sense of a missed opportunity to
effect real change. So how do we align the desire to make a
difference with an approach that actually does so?
Building High Impact Nonprofits. CFED is not
without its own perspective on this question – how to effect
lasting change in our most distressed communities. For CFED, it
involves focusing on "build[ing] the capacity of organizations
of color working in economically marginalized communities to
support wealth-building efforts." Word choice can be
revealing: "strengthening the capacity of nonprofits of
color" – grants are important but helping an
organization with mentoring, talent, expertise, insight, networks,
support – turn those grant dollars into a sustainable,
strategic investment. Word choice can be revealing; CFED's goal
for such efforts with nonprofits is to address "racial
economic inequality at the local level." For CFED, to raise an
increasing number of families out of poverty requires ensuring the
effectiveness of the nonprofits that serve these communities.
CFED speaks of their project as "building high impact
nonprofits of color." Perhaps this approach requires
rethinking how the well-intentioned among us, be they individuals,
businesses or foundations, donate and work with nonprofits. In the
technology world, there is an adage that one would rather fund a
winning team with a decent idea than an unproven one with a great
idea. Ideas matter, but as CFED suggests in their initiative,
people who execute matter more.
