Yesterday, we looked at how much correlation there was between
result and lag times in death penalty appeals between 2008 and
2016. Today, we're looking at the non-death penalty criminal
docket for the same period.
We started this analysis because of the surprising results
looking at civil versus criminal cases – affirmances took
about 20 days longer from grant to argument in civil cases, but the
gap between lag time for affirmances and reversals was far greater
than that in criminal cases. We wondered whether the much larger
margin in criminal cases might be the result of the very high
affirmance rate in death penalty appeals. Yesterday, we showed that
in recent years, death penalty affirmances have not taken
consistently much longer than reversals.
Table 189 below goes a long way toward answering our question.
The enormous difference between affirmances and reversals in
criminal cases isn't coming from the death penalty docket
– it's coming from non-death appeals.
In 2008, affirmances in non-death cases averaged 852.39 days
from grant to argument, while reversals averaged 695.65 days. In
2009, affirmances averaged 732.67 days to 451.22 for reversals. In
2010, reversals averaged slightly longer – affirmances took
626.08 days to 664.36 days for reversals. But in 2011, the usual
relationship reasserted itself. Affirmances averaged 1,159.36 days,
while reversals averaged 424.64 days. In 2012, affirmances averaged
692.63 days, while reversals averaged 675.29 days. In 2013,
affirmances averaged 986.78 days while reversals took only 497
days. In 2014, affirmances averaged 946.73 days to 426.33 for
reversals. In 2015, affirmances averaged 882.09 days to 564.27 days
for reversals. Finally, last year affirmances averaged 903.11 days
from grant to argument, while reversals averaged 518.84 days.
In Table 189 below, we review the average lag times from
argument to decision in non-death cases. For the most part,
reversals were handed down at least slightly more quickly than
affirmances were. In 2008, affirmances averaged 71.67 days to 66.25
for reversals. In 2009, affirmances averaged 68.67 days to 74.11
for reversals. In 2010, affirmances averaged 70.88 days from
argument to decision, while reversals averaged 68.88 days. In 2011,
affirmances took ten days longer – 73.45 days to 63.64 days.
In 2012, the margin narrowed to four days, as affirmances averaged
75.04 days to 71.43 days for reversals. In 2013, affirmances
averaged 68.89 days to 68.27 for reversals. In 2014, affirmances
averaged 69.93 days to 63.67 days for reversals. In 2015,
affirmances took nearly two weeks more – 81.27 days to 68.2
days for reversals. In 2016, the relationship reversed as
affirmances averaged 68.78 days to 77.26 days for reversals.
Join us back here in forty-eight hours for our regular Thursday
post as we make a special announcement (and the reason that our
regular posts last week were late).
