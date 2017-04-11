Green and Spiegel Submits Comment on the proposed EB-5 "Modernization Rule"

The Green and Spiegel Investor Team submitted its comment on the
proposed EB-5 Modernization Rule. For background, see our analysis
of the proposed Rule
here. Fellow stakeholders interested in providing comment
to USCIS may do so online before April 11 at 11:59 pm ET,
when the comment period closes and the agency must review comments
in its efforts to move forward with regulatory reform.
Our comment on the Rule focuses on the following main
points:
As drafted, the Rule is too narrow to truly
"modernize" EB-5. There remain many other facets of the
program that need improvement through regulatory reform, such as
allowing concurrent filings, being able to incorporate voluminous
filings by reference, overhauling the post-decision I-829 review
process, and allowing for a Condition Removal Exemplar;
USCIS should better engage stakeholders in the EB-5 community
in drafting a modernization rule, allowing for a more collaborative
process;
The investment amount increases as proposed may put the program
in jeopardy. Even worse, USCIS attempts to justify them, in part,
by comparing Canadian investment immigration but errantly utilizes
a failed program no longer in existence to do so; and
The TEA designation process should not be federalized as
it will drastically slow down projects' ability to start
raising capital.
In sum, we think the proposed Rule is sufficiently concerning to
warrant its rescission and USCIS beginning the process anew. A full
copy of our comment is attached to this article as a PDF.
We will continue to provide our readers and clients with updates
as USCIS weighs comments to the Rule and moves forward in its
efforts to modernize the EB-5 visa. Currently, the EB-5 Regional
Center Program is scheduled to expire on April 28, as the community
waits for further authorization through legislation.
Beginning June 6, 2017, the Canada immigration department will award points under the comprehensive ranking system in two new areas including strong French language ability, and having a sibling in Canada.
Canada will accept 2000 applications for a new Atlantic Immigration Pilot program for high-skilled and intermediate-skilled workers and international graduates destined to New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
The Canada immigration system is reinforcing a two-step trend, with figures showing a growing number of newcomers arrive on a temporary Canada work permit before making the transition to permanent residence.
The Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (MIDI) announced a maximum number of 5000 Skilled Worker Program applications submitted on line ("Mon projet Quebec"), will be accepted for its intake period in 2017. The period of reception will be revealed at a later date.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).