The proxy rules require that public companies submit a
nonbinding proposal to their shareholders every six years regarding
how often they should hold say-on-pay votes, known as
"say-on-frequency." Most companies held their first
say-on-frequency vote in 2011 and will be including another vote in
their 2017 proxy statements. ("Smaller reporting
companies" were not required to hold their first
say-on-frequency vote until 2013, meaning that they won't have
to do it again until 2019, and there are special rules for
"emerging growth companies.") Shareholders may choose to
vote on executive compensation every year, every two years or every
three years, or they may choose to abstain.
Though the vote is nonbinding, the charter of most compensation
committees requires them to consider the outcome of the shareholder
vote when deciding how best to proceed. Indeed, companies must
amend their initial post-meeting Item 5.07 Form 8-K (which reports
voting results) no later than 150 calendar days after the end of
the shareholder meeting at which the vote was taken in order to
"disclose the company's decision in light of such vote as
to how frequently the company will include a shareholder vote on
the compensation of executives in its proxy materials...."
Back in 2011 when these rules were still new, more than a few
companies failed to make the necessary Form 8-K disclosures. While
this may not sound like a big deal, in fact it is. A missed Form
8-K filing can render a company ineligible to use Form S-3 during
the 12 months following the date that the Form 8-K should have been
filed. For companies planning to raise capital in the public
markets, that could be a major problem.
A practical way to be sure this filing doesn't fall through
the cracks is to include the required disclosure in the initial
post-meeting Item 5.07 Form 8-K (filed within four business days
after the meeting), rather than waiting until after consideration
at a subsequent compensation committee meeting. Because the
overwhelming majority of companies will be recommending annual
consideration of executive compensation and because most
institutional shareholders and proxy advisory firms prefer annual
frequency, it is safe to assume that shareholders will strongly
support the board's recommendation.
If that is your situation, consider having the board discuss in
advance of the annual meeting how it will respond to the
shareholders' anticipated approval of its recommendation. It
will then be simple to include the necessary disclosure in the
initial post-meeting Form 8-K. Doing so removes the risk of
inadvertent oversight and eliminates the annoyance/cost of a
subsequent Form 8-K filing.
Of course, if the shareholders vote in favor of a different
frequency from that recommended by the board or if shareholder
support for the board's recommendation is less than
overwhelming (for example, less than 70% of the shares voted), then
the compensation committee will want to take sufficient time after
the annual meeting to thoroughly consider the implications of the
shareholder vote and reach an informed decision regarding how best
to proceed. In those cases, it also would be prudent to enlist the
advice of a compensation consultant or other professionals, and a
follow-up Form 8-K may be unavoidable.
This Client Alert is intended to inform readers of recent
developments in the field of corporate law. It should not be
considered as providing conclusive answers to specific legal
problems.
