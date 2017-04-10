A complaint filed March 23 by the
bankruptcy trustee for Lam Cloud Management, LLC in the United
States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey challenges
two small business financing models: (i) merchant cash advances
("MCAs"); and (ii) small business loans originated under
bank partnerships. While disposition of the complaint will
take time, and all that is available for now are bare allegations,
the complaint is another recent challenge involving usury and bank
partner programs and warrants attention from entities involved in
small business financing and lending.
The complaint involves claims arising from a series of four
financing transactions. As Lam Cloud Management struggled to
meet its obligations, it sought financing from various
sources. After an initial purported MCA obtained from Retail
Capital, the company engaged Synergy Capital as a broker to secure
additional credit. Synergy facilitated a series of
transactions including a loan originated through a bank partner
program administered by Quick Bridge Funding and purported MCAs
offered by Fast Business Funding and CapCall, LLC. In each
case, the complaint alleges that the agreements were shams that
actually involved disguised loans bearing usurious interest.
For the three purported MCA products, the core question is
whether the product is a true advance based on business receivables
or a disguised loan. In a properly-structured MCA, a
financing source advances funds based on the business' revenue
or sales for a set period of time or until such time as a set value
has been paid by the business. As distinct from loans, MCAs
involve uncertainty as to the amount that will eventually be repaid
separate from traditional credit default risk. Depending on
the precise structure of the MCA and the jurisdiction
involved, MCAs may be excluded from state usury limits because they
do not involve an obligation repayable absolutely (or they may be
considered not to violate rate limitations for other reasons).
The complaint alleges that the purported MCAs were actually
disguised loans. According to the complaint, the factors
supporting characterization of the transactions as loans include
that: (i) the contracts were underwritten based on the
business' creditworthiness; (ii) the debtor's principal was
required to execute a personal guaranty, arguably increasing the
likelihood that the amount advanced would be repaid absolutely;
(iii) rather than determining payments based on the flow of the
business' revenue, as should have been the case based on the
written contracts, the business was required to remit a set amount
each business day; (iv) the financing source did not bear the risk
of loss from the receivables; and (v) the financing source's
books allegedly treated the obligation as a loan.
For the loan product, the core question is whether the loan
offered under the Quick Bridge program was made by the bank partner
named as creditor on loan agreements or by Quick Bridge in a sham
model. When properly executed, bank partnerships involve the
origination of a loan by a bank, using a non-bank platform for
supporting services such as marketing and/or application
processing, and in some cases the subsequent sale of the loan,
receivables from the loan, or participation interest in the loans
to the non-bank platform or other investor. There are several
reasons to rely on this model, such as only payment networks allow
banks to issue branded credit cards, business convenience, or to
minimize regulatory exposure to state usury requirements. An
essential feature of the bank partnership model is that the bank is
considered the "true lender," because a failure to ensure
such a determination can result in originated loans becoming void
or otherwise impaired, the non-bank lending platform becoming
subject to penalties for usurious lending, and general liability
for violations of law, among other potential consequences.
The complaint attacks the Quick Bridge program as a "rent a
charter" arrangement meant to circumvent state usury laws and
regulations. To support the conclusion that the non-bank
lending platform is the "true lender," the plaintiff
highlights that (i) the loan was immediately assigned from the bank
to the non-bank platform, (ii) the debtor was advised and expected
to be entering into a loan with the non-bank, and (iii) the
non-bank generated, serviced, and assumed the risk of nonpayment
for the loan. The allegations are fairly bare, but could be
built out if the plaintiff is able to obtain program documents
through discovery.
As the complaint represents the only side of the story told thus
far, and there is the potential for the case to be dismissed for
various reasons, it is too early to tell what impact this case
will have on the various legal issues surrounding small business
financing models. Nonetheless, this matter could present
another important challenge to MCAs and/or bank partnership
models. We will be following this and other pending
cases.
