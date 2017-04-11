Seyfarth Synopsis:On March 30,
2017, the California Fair Employment and Housing Council
("FEHC") considered proposed regulations on transgender
employees. The FEHC also discussed draft regulations on national
origin discrimination in the workplace.
Transgender Identity. On March 30, 2017, the
FEHC, convened in Sacramento for its second meeting of the year,
voted unanimously to adopt proposed regulations on transgender
identity and expression, which will go to the Office of
Administrative Law for approval. We expect a final text in July.
The FEHC first proposed these amended regulations in 2016, which we
covered
here.
Some highlights: the amended proposed regs would
prohibit employers from requiring
applicants to disclose their sex, gender, gender identity or
expression,
protect transitioning employees by
expanding the definitions of gender identity and expression,
ensure that employees are addressed
by their preferred name, gender, and pronoun, and
require employers to provide equal
access to comparable, safe, and adequate bathrooms, locker rooms,
and similar facilities.
Employers can familiarize themselves with the approved regulations now to anticipate
questions that may arise in this context.
The FEHC heard public comment over a perceived conflict in
bathroom signage required by the proposed regulations and
pre-existing Cal-OSHA regulations. The proposed FEHC regulations,
consistent with recently enacted legislation (discussed
here), require that single-user bathrooms have gender-neutral
signage. But the Cal-OSHA regulation, which predates both the FEHC
regs and the recent legislation, calls for single-user bathrooms to
be for a single gender. The conflict is one of perception only, as
the Department of Industrial Relations has clarified that Cal-OSHA
will not enforce its rule, and instead will follow the
gender-neutral requirement found in the statute (and the proposed
FEHC regs). We expect that other agencies may adopt the DIR's
approach, favoring transgender protections over conflicting
pre-existing regulations.
Kevin Kish, Director of the Department of Fair Employment and
Housing, confirmed the DFEH would consult with the Labor and
Workforce Development Agency and Cal-OSHA to ensure consistency in
the implementation and enforcement of the regulations.
National Origin Discrimination. The FEHC has
also drafted proposed regulations regarding national origin
discrimination in the workplace, following recommendations by Legal
Aid at Work. The proposed regulations are still in their early
stages; as yet, there has been no formal notice of the proposed
regulations or a public hearing.
The proposed regulations largely track the EEOC's new
guidance on national origin, which we summarized in our Employment
Law Lookout blog
here. The draft FEHC regulations address these issues:
Defining national origin to include
place of birth or ancestor's place of birth, association or
perceived association with a person of a national origin group or
ethnicity, Native American Tribe, language, and accent.
Harassment and retaliation against
undocumented workers.
Discrimination based on immigration
status, accent, or English proficiency.
Workplace language restrictions.
Public comments have addressed the proposed provisions that
would curb employer inquiry into an individual's immigration
status. The proposed regulations would permit such an inquiry only
where clear and convincing evidence shows the inquiry is needed to
comply with federal law. Based on further comment by Legal Aid at
Work, we anticipate that further modifications may provide guidance
on workplace language policies.
What's Next? We expect to see more activity
from the FEHC in the months ahead. The FEHC will likely revise its
proposed regulations on national original discrimination before it
issues formal notice of proposed action of the regulation. The FEHC
also plans to expand its outreach efforts, seeking further comment
from the public and civil rights groups to shape the FEHC's
future agenda. We will continue to monitor and report further
developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
