Immigration Fact and Fiction for the U.S. Employer: More on CBP Searching Electronic Devices – What is Left of the Fourth Amendment?

As mentioned in a prior
blog post, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) can
conduct searches of individuals departing the United
States, a fact that many are not aware of. In fact, the rule
that failure to declare monetary instruments in amounts of or over
$10,000 can result in its seizure is applicable to departure and
CBP has confiscated funds from individuals who did not make the
proper declaration as recently as two months ago after conducting
an ad hoc inspection in a departure lounge at Newark Liberty
Airport.
Well, what if CBP confiscates an I-Phone from an individual
about to depart the United States, at an airport, without a
warrant, and the individual is convicted of criminal charges
partially based upon information obtained from that I-Phone. That
is the question raised in U.S. v. Hamza Kolsuz in the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
The Border Search Exception
We discussed in a prior
blog post how CBP relies on the "Border Search
Exception" cited in Carroll v. United States 267 U.S. 132
(1925) concluding that it is "reasonable" to conduct
such border searches without a warrant given national security
interests. In addition, individuals have a lesser expectation
of privacy when they seek entry into the United States at a port of
entry.
However, the intrusive nature of confiscating a smartphone is
quite different, and this issue is addressed with reference to
searches in the interior of the United States in Riley v.
California, 134 S.Ct. 2473 (2014). The Court indicated
that smart phones are "such a pervasive and insistent part of
daily life that the proverbial visitor from Mars might conclude
that they were an important feature of human autonomy."
The Court found that given how cell phones contained in many
instances the digital sum total of one's "papers and
effects," police searches would be unreasonable unless a
warrant had been obtained.
The Hamza Kolsuz case addresses the question whether an end run
around the Fourth Amendment can be made when the confiscation takes
place at a border, in this case, while the individual was seeking
to depart the United States.
In the interim, CBP continues to conduct searches and under
appropriate circumstances, confiscate or detains laptops and smart
phones as they deem necessary.
In CBP Directive Number 3340-049 dated August 20, 2009 and
reviewed August 2012, U.S. Customs and Border Protection outlines
its policy with regard to handling sensitive information.
CBP indicates that it might confront "materials that appear
to be legal in nature or an individual may assert that certain
information is protected by attorney-client or attorney work
product privilege." CBP takes the position that such materials
may not necessarily be exempt from a Border search, but
consultation with a senior officer may be necessary.
It addresses other sensitive information, such as medical
records and work-related information carried by journalists, which
should be handled in accordance with any applicable federal law and
CBP policy.
It also addresses "business or commercial" information
which may be sensitive or governed by the Trade Secrets Act,
Privacy Act, and other laws."
At the end of the day, you will have little opportunity to
discuss, debate or persuade while an inspection for admission to
the United States is conducted, and you therefore may want to take
necessary precautions as we described in our recent
blog post.
The litigation in the Hamza case may eventually bring some
clarity as CBP will be pressed and challenged as to this very
sensitive issue.
The Knight First Amendment Institute of Columbia University went
to court to enforce a request under the Freedom of Information Act,
to provide statistics and policy records with reference to how many
electronic devices CBP had been searched or confiscated at the
border.
Finding the right balance between privacy rights and the
security needs of the nation will continue at our ports of entry to
be an elusive goal.
