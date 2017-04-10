Employers sometimes discover that, due to mistake, inadvertence,
misunderstanding, or a lack of knowledge, they have not paid all of
the wages required under the federal Fair Labor Standards
Act. In many instances, this does not occur in the context of
a lawsuit or a U.S. Department of Labor compliance audit.
Instead, management learns this as the result of, for example, an
internal review.
The employer is prepared to pay the wages due but wants to be
sure that it will not then also face claims for additional sums,
such as an equal amount as liquidated damages and/or attorney's
fees and court costs. May such claims simply be precluded in
a release?
A Rock And A Hard Place
Unfortunately, the predominant view among the courts is that
FLSA claims may be conclusively resolved only (i) under USDOL's
supervision, or (ii) when a judge has scrutinized the settlement of
a lawsuit for fairness and has entered a judgment dismissing
the case. The relatively few, limited
exceptions represent a still-evolving view that often does not
provide the certainty management seeks.
Many believe that a well-intentioned employer should be
encouraged to make voluntary payments outside of those situations
by giving management confidence that doing so terminates its FLSA
liability to these employees for the period to which the payments
relate. Leaving employers in doubt about this does not
promote these voluntary actions.
This very rationale led Congress to act upon USDOL's
suggestion in 1949 that the agency be statutorily authorized to
supervise an employer's payment of FLSA back-wages. In
that context, an employee's acceptance of the sum tendered
waives any further right to claim additional amounts for the
timeframe the payment covers. See 29 U.S.C. §
216(c). But, for a number of reasons, this has not been
sufficient to address the many scenarios in which a release might
be pertinent.
Why Not The FLSA?
"Remedial" federal laws like the FLSA were just coming
to the fore in the Depression Era. Consequently, the public
policy of that time tended to disfavor releases of the rights they
provided. See, e.g., D.A. Schulte, Inc. v.
Gangi, 328 U.S. 108 (1946); Brooklyn Savings Bank v.
O'Neil, 324 U.S. 697 (1945).
Since then, however, it has become acceptable to permit
appropriate releases under other employment laws that have
proliferated in later decades. So long as it is clear that a
person has knowingly and voluntarily released his or her FLSA
claims, there is no justification for carving-out that particular
statute as having some different status in this regard.
One approach (but by no means the only one) might be an FLSA
amendment that analogizes to the relevant standards for waivers of
federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims. See
29 U.S.C.
§ 626(f). For instance, such a provision might
require that the release must:
Be written so as to be understandable
by the average person;
Specifically refer to rights or claims
arising under the FLSA;
Affect only FLSA rights or claims
arising during the timeframe specified in the document;
Say that the individual may consult
with an attorney prior to signing it;
Give the individual some reasonable
period of time to consider it; and
Give the individual a period of time
after signing it to revoke the release (but neither would the
employer required to make any payment until either the period has
expired or the individual has expressly waived the right to
revoke).
The Bottom Line
USDOL's ability to effectuate compliance through
investigations is limited by a variety of factors. And it is
surely counterproductive to divert resources that an employer would
be prepared to channel toward voluntary back-wage payments to
things like attorney's fees and litigation costs instead,
especially those expenditures that are necessitated simply in order
to have a court approve an agreement that the litigants have
already embraced.
The goals embodied by the FLSA will be greatly facilitated if
employers are given a means through which they can take the
initiative to correct any actual or arguable noncompliance while at
the same time gaining reliable protection against further
claims.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
