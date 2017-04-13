My kids are begging me to take them to see the new movie
"Boss Baby," an animated film about a baby (who is
actually a savvy business leader) who leads other babies in an
uprising against puppies, who are encroaching on the babies'
long-held monopoly on love and attention. The movie
exemplifies, in a fun and light-hearted way, the type of
boss-employee relationship that inspires loyalty and
productivity.
In our own lives, here are three qualities of a great boss we
should all embody to motivate our employees to succeed.
A great boss understands what employees want
New generations of employees want different things from their
employers. Sure, most employees still want job satisfaction,
personal growth, and the ability to care for themselves and their
families, but more and more employees also expect their jobs to
afford them the opportunity for self-expression and
self-fulfillment. In fact, according to one study, 72% of
employees ranked "respectful treatment of all employees at all
levels" to be the most important factor in job
satisfaction. As a result, motivating employees to succeed
begins with understanding what employees want.
A great boss is fair and consistent
To be a great boss, managers must be fair and consistent,
especially when it comes to
disciplining employees. Consistent application of rules
and policies is paramount. Failure to apply rules
consistently harms employee morale, shows favoritism, and may
constitute evidence of
discrimination. To ensure fairness in the disciplinary
process, managers should use progressive discipline when possible
and implement performance improvement plans as a method of helping
employees succeed. An employee's deficient or
lackluster job performance throughout the year should not be
communicated for the first time during the employee's annual
review. In addition, rather than just focusing on the
negative aspects of an employee's performance during review
time, managers should use
performance evaluations as an opportunity to set goals and
expectations for their employees' future success.
A great boss manages in person
Great bosses share an "open door" policy with their
employees and manage their staff in person. In today's
day and age, it's easy to rely too heavily on technology when
communicating with employees. To manage effectively, however,
managers should make an effort to communicate in person
(face-to-face) with their employees whenever possible, especially
when the communication involves constructive criticism, discipline,
or workplace conflicts. Though efficient and convenient,
e-mails and text messages lack the professionalism and empathy
conveyed during in-person interactions, and they can easily be
misconstrued. Employees are less likely to be angry or
misinterpret their managers' comments if they are conveyed in
person.
Being an effective leader who motivates employees to succeed is
an attainable goal we should all strive to achieve. By
adopting these three qualities, you'll be well on your way to
becoming a great boss, baby!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
