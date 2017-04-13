Subsequent to President Trump's March 6, 2017 Executive
Order Suspending travel to the US of certain nationals and
Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of State, the
Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security to
implement "immediate heightened screening and vetting of
applications for visas and other immigration benefits,"
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has issued cables (CABLE
23338, CABLE
24324, CABLE
24800, CABLE
25814) to his consular chiefs regarding the implementation of
"extreme vetting" procedures.
Per the cables, "Consular chiefs must immediately convene
post's law enforcement and intelligence community
partners" to develop "sets of post-applicant populations
warranting increased scrutiny." The cables additionally
suggests areas of inquiry for this purpose, including 15 years of
travel, address and work history and five years of phone numbers,
email addresses, and social media handles. A later cable, however,
instructed that the 15 year lines of inquiry were not be
implemented until the Department of State receives Office of
Management and Budget (OMB) approval.
Ironically, given the court orders that have enjoined the 90-day
travel ban on individuals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria,
and Yemen, a later cable issued on March 16, 2017 instructed
Consular Officials to suspend "extreme vetting" for
individuals from those six countries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
