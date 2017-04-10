On March 31, 2017, the European Commission published a draft
version of an Implementing Regulation on the extension of the
transitional periods related to own funds requirements for
exposures to Central Counterparties
("CCPs"), set out in the Capital
Requirements Regulation (Regulation 575/2013)
("CRR") and EMIR.
The Commission adopted an initial Implementing Regulation
(Regulation 591/2014) in June 2014, extending the 15-month periods
referred to in Article 497(1) and (2) of the CRR and in the first
and second subparagraphs of Article 89(5)(a) of EMIR by six months,
to December 15, 2014. The most recent Implementing Regulation,
adopted by the European Commission on December 9, 2016, extended
the transitional periods to December 15, 2016.
To avoid market disruption and to prevent penalizing
institutions by subjecting them to higher own funds requirements
during the process of authorization and recognition of existing
CCPs, the latest Implementing Regulation extends the transitional
periods by an additional six months, to June 15, 2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
One of the regulatory pillars of the EMIR is the requirement for parties to collateralize the marked-to-market exposure in over-the-counter derivatives transactions that are not cleared by a central clearing system.
Overseas Shipping Group ("Overseas") recently sued its former attorneys, a prominent New York-based law firm, for legal malpractice in drafting credit agreements that resulted in the company incurring an estimated $463 million in tax liability.
Since late last year, many banks in California, New York and Pennsylvania have received demand letters from two law firms that claim the websites of those banks violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Media reports have recently focused on the Needs to Improve Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells Fargo) by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).