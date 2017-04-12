On March 27, 2017, the United States Supreme Court granted a
petition for a writ of certiorari to resolve a circuit split on
whether corporate issuers' disclosure obligation under Item 303
of SEC Regulation S-K can be an independent source of liability
under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Leidos, Inc. v. Ind. Pub. Ret. Sys., No. 16-581. The
appeal concerns a decision by the United States Court of Appeals
for the Second Circuit in March 2016, which, in a departure from
earlier decisions by the Third and Ninth Circuits, held that an
issuer's failure to disclose "known trends or
uncertainties" under Item 303 of Regulation S-K could give
rise to a securities fraud claim under Section 10(b). The Supreme
Court's consideration of the question could result in either a
significant expansion or a significant narrowing of
registrants' potential exposure to securities fraud claims.
Plaintiffs in Leidos brought securities fraud claims
against Leidos (formerly known as SAIC, Inc. ("SAIC"))
and several of its employees in the Southern District of New York
alleging that SAIC's various public filings were materially
misleading because they failed to disclose federal and state
investigations and the resulting risks of civil and criminal fines
and penalties in connection with an overbilling scheme that SAIC
was investigating internally. Specifically, plaintiffs claimed,
among other things, that SAIC was required to disclose the risks of
its potential exposure under Item 303 of Regulation S-K, which
requires that a registrant disclose "any known trends or
uncertainties that have had or that the registrant reasonably
expects will have a materially favorable or unfavorable
impact" on the company. The District Court dismissed the
complaint for failure to state a claim.
The Second Circuit reversed the District Court's dismissal
of the claim based on Item 303. The Second Circuit held that (i)
Item 303 requires a registrant to disclose "those trends,
events or uncertainties that it actually knows of when it files the
relevant report," and (ii) plaintiffs' allegations
supported a strong inference that SAIC actually knew about the
overbilling scheme when it filed its 10-K at issue. The Second
Circuit's decision in Leidos followed another Second Circuit
decision—Stratte-McClure v. Morgan Stanley, 77 F.3d
94 (2d Cir. 2015)—which had held that "a failure to make
a required Item 303 disclosure . . . is indeed an omission that can
serve as the basis for a Section 10(b) securities fraud claim"
if it "satisfies the materiality requirements outlined"
by the Supreme Court in Basic Inc. v. Levinson, 485 U.S. 224
(1988).
These decisions are in contrast to Third and Ninth Circuit
decisions holding that a failure to disclose information required
under Item 303 is not independently actionable under Section 10(b)
because Section 10(b) has a different materiality standard from
Item 303. Specifically, in Oran v. Stafford, 226 F.3d 275
(3d Cir. 2000), the Third Circuit (in an opinion authored by
then-Judge Alito) found that Item 303 does not "establish a
private cause of action" or create a "duty of
disclosure," which, if violated, "automatically give[s]
rise to a material omission under Rule 10b-5." The Ninth
Circuit subsequently followed the Third Circuit's reasoning in
In re NVIDIA Corp. Sec. Litig., 768 F.3d 1046 (9th Cir.
2014), holding that "Item 303 does not create a duty to
disclose for purposes of Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5."
As defendant noted in its petition for certiorari, the Second
and Ninth Circuits handle the largest volume of securities class
actions in the country. The Supreme Court's decision can
therefore be expected to have a significant impact on a
registrant's potential liability. Notably, the appeal does not
concern the application of Item 303 to cases under the Securities
Act of 1933, where Section 11 and 12(a)(2) claims based on
purported violations of Item 303 are frequently asserted against
issuers, directors and underwriters. The Supreme Court's
resolution of the Circuit disagreement will be eagerly anticipated
as an opportunity to bring clarity to a question of vital
importance to both registrants and securities practitioners.
