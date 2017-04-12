Executive Summary: The effects of the
California Supreme Court's latest interpretation to provide
seating to workers are beginning to show, as the United States
District Court for the Central District of California recently
approved a $700,000 settlement against a major retail clothing
company for failure to provide seating in a representative action
involving the Private Attorneys General Act of 2004, California
Labor Code Section 2698, et seq., (PAGA).
In 2011, an employee brought a representative action under the
PAGA against Abercrombie & Fitch Stores (A&F) on behalf of
about 10,000 workers for failing to provide suitable seating to
their employees as required by California Labor Code Section 1198
and Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order 7-2001, Section 14.
See Echavez v. Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Inc., et al.,
Case No. CV 11-09754-GAF (C.D. Cal. Mar. 23, 2017). The
then-presiding district court judge granted summary judgment in
favor of A&F. The court interpreted Wage Order 7-2001 to mean
that the job in question was a "standing job" because the
majority of the tasks the plaintiff and similarly situated
employees performed during their shifts necessitated standing, and
therefore A&F had no duty to provide seats to these employees
except during their breaks. The plaintiff filed an appeal.
Meanwhile, in another representative action involving a seating
claim entitled Kilby v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc., 739 F.3d 1192
(9th Cir. 2013), the Ninth Circuit certified similar questions to
the California Supreme Court regarding the interpretation of Wage
Order 7-2001. The plaintiff and A&F agreed to stay
plaintiff's appeal pending the California Supreme Court's
ruling in Kilby. Eventually in April 2016, the California
Supreme Court tendered its ruling in Kilby, holding that
the requirement to provide seats depends on the individual tasks
being completed and not the general, bigger-picture work being
performed during the entire work shift (the Kilby analysis
can be found in a prior FordHarrison Legal Alert:
California Supreme Court Tells Both Sides To Sit Down.
Following Kilby, the Ninth Circuit lifted the stay in
Echavez, and the parties settled plaintiff's PAGA
claims in late 2016. Because a PAGA settlement statutorily requires
court approval, the parties filed a joint motion for the district
court to approve the PAGA settlement, providing a chance for the
State of California's Labor & Workforce Development Agency
(LWDA) to respond, which it did not. Per the settlement agreement,
the total amount of the settlement is $700,000, consisting of
$340,000 in PAGA penalties and $360,000 in attorneys' fees and
costs to be paid to plaintiff's counsel. As part of the
settlement, A&F also changed its seating policies consistent
with the Kilby decision.
The district court approved the $700,000 settlement as fair and
reasonable despite finding that the plaintiff's seating claim
could have resulted in at least $881,800 in civil penalties (based
on A&F's projection of 8,818 aggrieved employees). The
court also astonishingly approved the attorneys' fees of
$360,000 as well, even though that is more than the total amount of
civil penalties the aggrieved employees and LWDA are receiving from
the settlement.
Employers' Bottom Line
Given the amount of the settlement and the attorneys' fees
that were viewed by the court as "reasonable" in
Echavez, it is foreseeable that similar types of seating
claims will continue to be filed in the future. As such, employers
are strongly advised to have their seating policies and practices
examined to ensure compliance with these standards and to avoid
these types of lawsuits and potential civil penalties.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
