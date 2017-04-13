Seyfarth Synopsis: On Monday, March 27,
2017, the Trump Administration announced the selection of Makan
Delrahim to lead the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of
Justice. This follows the appointment of Abbott (Tad) Lipsky as
Acting Director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of
Competition. The Antitrust Division the Bureau of Competition are
both responsible for enforcing U.S. antitrust laws. Mr.
Delrahim's appointment now goes to the Senate Judiciary
Committee for review. Assuming he is confirmed, companies involved
in merger and acquisition transactions should anticipate a
pragmatic approach to merger review from the Antitrust Division and
the FTC during the Trump Administration.
Biographies
Makan Delrahim and Tad Lipsky are well-respected and experienced
antitrust attorneys with pro-business backgrounds.
Makan Delrahim is the current deputy White House counsel for
President Trump. From 2005 until he joined the Trump
Administration, Mr. Delrahim worked as an antitrust lawyer and
lobbyist, representing large technology companies like Google,
pharmaceutical companies and health insurers like Anthem. Mr.
Delrahim previously served as deputy assistant attorney general in
the Antitrust Division during President George W. Bush's
administration.
Tad Lipsky became the Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of
Competition effective March 6, 2017. Previously, he focused on
antitrust matters as a partner at Latham & Watkins and as chief
global antitrust counsel for the Coca-Cola Company. Prior to
entering private practice, Mr. Lipsky served in a number of
government roles, including as an attorney in the Antitrust
Division and as Deputy Assistant Attorney General during President
Reagan's administration.
Republican Leanings
Mr. Lipinsky recently wrote that "U.S. merger review . . .
is justly reputed to be the most costly form of merger review in
the world. It has become a poster child for agency 'mission
creep' and crushing procedural burdens . . . . The burdens of
the HSR process—agency demands for massive document searches,
for example—sometimes reach levels that invite parody."
Mr. Delrahim also has called for a nuanced approach to antitrust
enforcement, saying that "if the law somehow restricts
procompetitive behavior or allows anticompetitive behavior because
we apply old economy understanding to new-economy technology
challenges, we may inadvertently hurt consumers."
