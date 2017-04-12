Part II: The standard for inventorship is more stringent than
for authorship – and matters.
Authorship is the currency of academia, and principle
investigators are often generous with technicians and collaborators
when listing authors on a paper. However, the identification of an
"inventor" has legal significance in the U.S. and cannot
be applied to those who have not made an inventive contribution.
Inaccurately granting or denying inventorship can result in the
invalidation of a patent.
Inventorship is driven by the claims of a patent application or
patent – the claims form the basis of an inventorship
determination. The claims of a patent application are a list of
numbered statements that define the invention for which protection
is sought. Similarly, the claims that are granted in an issued
patent define the patented invention. Each individual listed on a
patent application must be an inventor of at least one claim in the
application. It does not matter how brilliant or helpful an idea
is, if an idea is not directed to the invention as it is being
claimed, the person who had it is not an inventor.
A determination of inventorship should consider both conception
and reduction to practice.
Inventorship requires a contribution to the
"conception" of a claimed invention. Conception is the
complete performance of the mental part of invention, which is
"the formation in the mind of the inventor of a definite and
permanent idea of the complete and operative invention as it is
thereafter to be applied in practice . . . ." Townsend v.
Smith, 36 F.2d 292, 295 (C.C.P.A. 1929); Hybritech Inc. v.
Monoclonal Antibodies, Inc., 802 F.2d 1367, 1376 (Fed. Cir.
1986). "Conception is complete only when the idea is so
clearly defined in the inventor's mind that only ordinary skill
would be necessary to reduce the invention to practice, without
extensive research or experimentation." Burroughs Wellcome
Co. v. Barr Labs., Inc., 40 F.3d 1223, 1227-28 (Fed. Cir.
1994) (citing Sewall v. Walters, 21 F.3d 411, 415 (Fed.
Cir. 1994)).
Bringing an invention to physical fruition is "reduction to
practice." It can be "actual" or
"constructive." Actual reduction to practice occurs when
an inventor or someone working under the inventor's authority
(1) constructs an embodiment or performs a process that meets all
of the limitations of the claim; and (2) determines that the
invention works for its intended purpose. Constructive reduction to
practice occurs when a patent application directed to the invention
is filed.
Reduction to practice, without more, is not
enough to establish an inventive role (since it has nothing to do
with the invention's conception). Thus, technical assistance
(acting under the direction of an inventor as instructed using
standard techniques) without more is not enough
– no matter how physically arduous or time consuming the
assistance is. However, if during reduction to practice, a person
(i) encounters a problem that requires more than ordinary skill to
overcome; (ii) comes up with a defined way to resolve that problem;
and (iii) that specific defined resolution is reflected in a claim,
then that person could also be an inventor.
The specific contributions of a research participant are key to
determining whether he or she is an inventor. Keeping detailed
records about who did what and when is critical to documenting the
roles of individuals involved in a project. Examples of useful
records include lab notebooks, lab meeting notes, invention
disclosure forms, emails, and any other written materials relating
to an invention.
Inventorship should be determined prior to filing a patent
application and must be re-evaluated when any changes to the claims
are made. Additionally, issues surrounding inventorship often arise
during licensing negotiations, and it is best to have a documented
inventorship determination beforehand. Communicating the roles of
each contributor to a patent attorney will arm the attorney with
the facts required to determine inventorship.
The claims will almost always be amended during the patent
examination process. Examiners will require changes that they
believe are necessary to comply with patentability requirements
(e.g., eligible subject matter, novelty, obviousness, written
description, enablement, and clarity). An individual who was once
deemed to be an inventor might no longer be an inventor in the
event that a claim is amended or canceled. Conversely, someone who
is not an inventor might need to be added in light of an amended or
newly added claim.
We address our next intellectual property tip for academic
scientists in Part III of this series: Surprises are
great – hindsight is 20/20.
