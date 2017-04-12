On Monday, March 27, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral
argument in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC,
a case that could have a profound impact on where patent
infringement cases may be litigated.
Although this case has focused a lot of attention on the Eastern
District of Texas – a hotbed of patent litigation – it
wasn't even filed in that district. TC Heartland moved to
transfer a patent infringement action that Kraft Foods filed in the
District of Delaware (
a distant second to the Eastern District of Texas in terms of
the volume of patent litigation) to the Southern District of
Indiana, where TC Heartland is headquartered. After that motion was
denied, TC Heartland appealed to the Federal Circuit, arguing that
the patent venue statute (28 U.S.C. §1400(b)), not the general
venue statute (§1391(c)), sets forth the requirements for
venue in patent cases, a position that would limit the venues
available to plaintiffs in most infringement actions. In denying TC
Heartland's petition, the Federal Circuit reaffirmed its
long-standing view that patent suits may be filed in any judicial
district in which the defendant sells an allegedly infringing
product. But the
U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari on the appeal, perhaps
signaling the Court's willingness to overturn almost 30 years
of practice.
At the oral argument on Monday, the Supreme Court justices
quickly characterized the issue as a possible conflict between
Federal Circuit precedent from 1990 and Supreme Court precedent set
in 1957. In Fourco Glass Co. v. Transmirra Products Corp.,
decided in 1957, the Supreme Court held that venue in patent
infringement actions is appropriate only (a) where the defendant
resides or (b) has committed acts of infringement and has
a regular and established place of business, such that
§1400(b) controls. In Fourco, the Court rejected the
argument that venue in patent litigation was extended by the
breadth of the general venue statute, §1391(c), as it read at
the time, "A corporation may be sued in any judicial district
in which it ... is doing business, and such judicial district shall
be regarded as the residence of such corporation for venue
purposes[.]"
Years later, Congress amended §1391(c) to provide that
venue is appropriate in "any judicial district in which such
defendant is subject to the court's personal jurisdiction with
respect to the civil action in question[.]" In VE Holding
Corp. v. Johnson Gas Appliance Co., decided in 1990, the
Federal Circuit looked at instances where it and the Supreme Court
each held that revisions to general venue statutes supplemented
special venue statutes and determined that the revised
§1391(c) supplemented the venue provisions of §1400(b).
Since that opinion, the Federal Circuit has consistently held that
for purposes of venue in patent infringement cases, a corporation
is said to reside where it makes any sales, meaning that patent
litigation plaintiffs have been largely free to select any venue in
the United States if the infringing product was sold
nationwide.
During oral argument, the Court also questioned the wisdom of
the VE Holding precedent. To Justice Kagan, the Federal
Circuit in that case was mistaken: "[F]or 30 years the Federal
Circuit has been ignoring our decision and the law has effectively
been otherwise." Still, the crux of the dispute before the
court was momentum: "When 30 years of practice goes against
you, what happens?" Justice Ginsburg intimated that the case
was not up to the task of preventing forum-shopping, as TC
Heartland's proposed interpretation would merely cause patent
litigation cases to shift from the Eastern District of Texas to the
District of Delaware: "Many corporations are incorporated in
Delaware. That's also said to be a friendly forum."
Whether the Court will overturn 30 years of practice and narrow
the available venues for patent litigants remains to be seen. A
final decision is expected by mid-summer 2017. Stay tuned to Global
IP Matters for further updates on this important case.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
